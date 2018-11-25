LOOK: Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette Addresses Fight in Instagram Post

In an incident which turned ugly between Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, both players were ejected. Fournette ran onto the field in defense of a teammate and got into a heated exchange with Lawson in which he threw multiple punches.

After the Jaguars eventual loss, Fournette took to Instagram to apologize to teammates and fans.

While the post was good to see from Fournette, there’s a strong chance he’s still going to hear from the league in the form of a possible suspension. Fines for both players seem to be almost a lock to happen at this point, especially considering how the situation played out.

Here’s a look at one angle of the fight, courtesy of NFL Retweet:

Leonard Fournette vs Shaq Lawson is better than Jaguars vs Bills

Leonard Fournette Runs Onto Field From Sidelines

An interesting point that was seemingly missed early on following the incident was the fact that Fournette apparently wasn’t even on the field when this all started. As Nick Walters of The Old Coach revealed, the Jaguars back was watching from the sidelines before sprinting on.

Leonard Fournette booked it from the opposite sideline to deck a guy

There’s a chance that Fournette being off the field and coming into the mix could actually make the situation even worse when the league hands down punishment. The two players had to be separated again in the tunnel following ejections (NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport), making it all the more likely that the discipline could come down hard on the two.

