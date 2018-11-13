Le’Veon Bell Deadline: Did Steelers RB Report Today?

Le’Veon Bell is not expected to report to the Steelers, but the running back still has until 4 p.m. Eastern to maintain his eligibility for this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Bell is unlikely to report by the Tuesday, November 13 deadline making him ineligible to play this season.

Schefter detailed what is at stake by not reporting to the team.

By not reporting by Tuesday’s deadline, Bell will also forgo approximately $200,000 in benefits that come along with a credited NFL season, sources said. That figure includes benefits from a pension, an annuity, 401K contributions and a health reimbursement account. “I don’t think it even enters his mind,” said one source familiar with the NFL’s benefits package. “When you lose a credited and retire, you wish you had it then. But you’re not thinking about that now.” But the reason he has been willing to forgo all of this so far is the reason that multiple people do not expect to see Bell this week, or this season, either. And if Bell doesn’t report by Tuesday, which is now the belief, then his Steelers career would be over.

So far, there has been no signs of Bell today, but we will keep you posted if something changes. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it is looking unlikely as well.

“It’s 30 minutes until the deadline for #Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell to show up and sign his franchise tag and @AKinkhabwala is in front of the building. Bell has not walked by her yet. Looking like that’s a wrap for 2018,” Rapoport tweeted.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met with reporters earlier today and noted Bell had not returned his messages.

“I have no reaction,” Tomlin told NFL.com. “I’ve told you guys and I’ve told you guys consistently, a reaction comes from me if and when he walks in the door. Until that happens, I’m business as usual and focused on those that are here and working, and appropriately so. That way I don’t waste my time and theirs…I understand that business is an element of the game of football. And the elements of the game, relationships within the game, football-related relationships that we all hold near and dear and understand. And then, football at this level, there’s also a business element. Even when we don’t understand it, we’re sensitive to it. So we’re not shocked when things happen from a business standpoint.”

For the Steelers to franchise tag Bell once again, they would have to pay Bell a quarterback-level salary in 2019. This is something the team is unlikely willing to do meaning his tenure in Pittsburgh appears to be over. The team opted not to trade Bell at the deadline leaving them with little options if he did not report.

READ NEXT: Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 11 Predictions