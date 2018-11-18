Manti Te’o’s Girlfriend Jovi Nicole Rock Climbs in a Sports Bra

Manti Te’o’s girlfriend, Jovi Nicole, spent some time rock climbing last week, getting in an upper body workout in a less traditional way. The blonde beauty showed off her skills, uploading a video to Instagram.

“Upper body sesh,” Jovi captioned the video, which you can see below. She’s sporting a pair of blue and white capris workout pants and a white sports bra as she takes on the wall.

Jovi challenged herself at Mesa Rim, a rock climbing spot located in San Diego, California, not too far from where she works.

As previously reported by Heavy, Jovi works as a personal trainer at Point Loma Sports Club, located in San Diego, California.

“I’m an energetic Fitness Trainer with a strong background in Competitive Fitness Preparation and Bikini Posing. I love working with all fitness levels and am highly motivated to help you reach your fitness goals. Life is a journey, and to be able to impact and enhance someone’s overall quality of life and their day to day enjoyment is a blessing,” reads her bio on the Point Loma Sports Club’s website.

Mesa Rim offers all different types of rock climbing experiences, including leisure climbs and rock climbing for fitness. “Igniting, supporting, and inspiring lifelong climbers,” reads the company’s bio on its Instagram page. It’s unknown how often Jovi gets to go rock climbing or if she’s ever taken her boyfriend with her, but it looks like she had a great time — and got in a great workout!

Jovi and her leading man recently celebrated their 2-year anniversary, as evidenced by a photo that Jovi uploaded to her Instagram story this weekend, captioned “2 years.”

