Markelle Fultz Demands Trade From Philadelphia 76ers

It has been approximately two weeks since the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Jimmy Butler in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. And now, with 76ers roster adjusting to new roles and the team’s starting point guard (Fultz) suffering shoulder ailments, the Sixers overall number one pick in the 2017 NBA Draft in Markelle Fultz has stated that he would like to be traded from the franchise according to TheAthletic.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski took to Twitter to reveal Fultz’s revelation and desire to want to part ways with the 76ers. Check out the Tweet below.

Raymond Brothers, the agent for Sixers guard Markelle Fultz, tells ESPN: “I have given no indication to Elton Brand or anyone else that Markelle would prefer to be traded. My focus is to get Markelle healthy. End of story.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2018

