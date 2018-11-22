Markelle Fultz Demands Trade From Philadelphia 76ers

Markelle Fultz Demands Trade From Philadelphia 76ers

  • Updated
Markelle Fultz– Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls (Oct. 20, 2018) [demands trade from sixers]

Getty Images Markelle Fultz– Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls (Oct. 20, 2018)

It has been approximately two weeks since the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Jimmy Butler in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. And now, with 76ers roster adjusting to new roles and the team’s starting point guard (Fultz) suffering shoulder ailments, the Sixers overall number one pick in the 2017 NBA Draft in Markelle Fultz has stated that he would like to be traded from the franchise according to TheAthletic.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski took to Twitter to reveal Fultz’s revelation and desire to want to part ways with the 76ers. Check out the Tweet below.

READ NEXTNipsey Hussle Opens Up About Lebron James’ Return to Cleveland

  • Published
Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook