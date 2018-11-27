A Markelle Fultz/JR Smith Trade Could Bring Redemption for Both Players

JR Smith botched the final seconds of last season’s Game 1 matchup between the Cavaliers and the Warriors in a moment that has been meme-ified to death, and Markelle Fultz’s budding reputation has shriveled as poor performance, conflicting injury reports, and inexplicable free-throw antics have made the former No. 1 overall pick this season’s primary laughingstock.

But as both players have officially distanced themselves from their respective teams–Smith has requested a trade, and Fultz is no longer in the 76ers’ long-term plans–they each may have a chance for a fresh start elsewhere. And with that fresh start could come redemption for each of their tarnished reputations.

According to Amico Hoops, the 76ers and Cavaliers have talked about a trade involving Fultz, and that deal could involve the wayward JR Smith as well.

Does a Fultz/Smith Trade Make Sense?

Short answer: Yes.

Their salaries make the swap possible, and each player has the potential to provide what the other team is missing. In JR’s case, his veteran savvy (besides that gaping faux pas) and ability to shoot the three could be invaluable to the Sixers, who are infamously lacking when it comes to outside shooting ability.

Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz have been at the center of that discussion–the former Rookie of the Year is consistently disrespected for his inability and unwillingness to shoot the three, and Fultz’s shot has been as wonky and unreliable as they come. Joel Embiid will shoot a three here and there and Jimmy Butler has been nailing game-winners from behind the arc, but having another three-point-shooting spark off the bench in JR would be a solid deal as they let go of Fultz.

When it comes to Fultz, Cleveland may just be the perfect place for him right now. The Cavs are in rebuilding mode, and especially after losing JR they’ll be looking for young, talented pieces to develop in the post-LeBron era. Nobody knows how long Fultz will take to recover, and whether he’ll ever get back to balling like he used to be capable of remains to be seen. But he has a lot of potential as a bench spark player behind the rookie Collin Sexton, who may well come to lead the team through the coming years.

Fultz and JR will be two of the biggest in-season trades this year. Don’t be surprised if they take each other’s place as they both look for a fresh start.

