WATCH: McKenzie Milton’s Strong Reaction While Carted Off After Injury

In the midst of a heated rivalry game between the Central Florida Knights and South Florida Bulls, a terrible injury sent an entire stadium into silence. UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome leg injury which resulted in him being down on the field for an extended period. After quite a bit of time, Milton was eventually carted off and had a strong reaction in the process.

As ESPN reveals, Milton didn’t just offer a thumbs up, he seemed to be pointing to his teammates and doing his best to push for them to keep battling.

With his right leg in a cast after suffering a gruesome leg injury, No. 9 UCF's star QB McKenzie Milton gives a thumbs as he's carted off the field in Florida 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dCj6DuKKjr — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2018

It was good to see this from the UCF quarterback but certainly doesn’t take away from the concern over his injury. We’ll show the video below of the play which led to the injury but note that it’s incredibly graphic.

Milton has been a big part of the UCF football program’s impressive turnaround and run towards dominance as of late. They finished with a 13-0 record last season which featured a 34-27 bowl victory over No. 7 ranked Auburn to complete the undefeated season. Milton, who’s a junior, threw for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns during his sophomore year.

The 2018 Season for UCF and Milton

The Knights hit the ground running during the 2018 season, continuing their unbeaten run through this game. Heading into this game against South Florida, UCF boasted a 10-0 record on the season and were 7-0 in conference play. A large part of this certainly had to do with the strong play of their quarterback.

Milton threw for 2,577 yards, 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions over the first 10 games, adding 291 rushing yards and nine additional scores in the process. He’s quickly become a top collegiate quarterback and has made the Knights a force over the past two seasons.

We’ll update as additional information on Milton’s injury is revealed.

