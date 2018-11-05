Memphis Grizzlies Outpace Rockets, Lakers in ESPN’s ‘Week 4 NBA Power Rankings’

Mike Conley and Marc Gasol have proven themselves to be no tandem to be trifled with; the Grizzlies are currently 5-3–ranking 5th in the Western Conference and 10th in ESPN’s Week 4 NBA Power Rankings.

Quite the mixup in Week 4's Power Rankings 👀 pic.twitter.com/tOStLme3ke — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2018

It’s a ranking that’ll be tested before the day is over–they face the Golden State Warriors tonight–but the efficacy of the Gasol-Conley tandem for the Grizzlies has been enough to put them ahead of teams like the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz in ESPN’s ranking.

Marc Gasol & Mike Conley led the @memgrizz to victory tonight with strong stat lines! #NBAFantasy pic.twitter.com/rr3uC99cDm — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) November 3, 2018

All the Grizzlies have to do now is prove that it’s not a fluke.

They’re on a three-game win streak at the moment, having outdone the Suns, Wizards, and Jazz in the last week, but in tonight’s matchup against the Warriors they’ll have to prove whether they’re really made of tougher stuff. The Suns are a notoriously weak team this season, the Wizards’ current struggles (in spite of their talented lineup) are well-known, and Friday’s win against the Jazz did not feature a healthy Donovan Mitchell.

With higher-caliber teams facing injury and hardship (see: the Houston Rockets), the Grizzlies may be able to capitalize. But to prove their spot in the rankings they’ll have to stick around for more than their five minutes of fame.

