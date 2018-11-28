WATCH: Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Waves to Lakers Defender After Fake Out

The Denver Nuggets squared off with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in a game between two teams battling for position in the Western Conference. While fans watched Nuggets (now 14-7) take on LeBron James and his 11-9 Lakers squad, we were given a fair share of highlight-reel moments. But one play from Jamal Murray made headlines immediately after it happened.

As Rob Perez of The Action Network shows, Murray pump faked Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a layup, sending him flying by as a result. After making the easy bucket, he then proceeded to wave at him.

Jamal Murray waved bye to him too damn pic.twitter.com/KrV4EuNiVF — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 28, 2018

Murray, who’s known for his infamous bow-and-arrow celebration after hitting 3-pointers, opted to take a new route of celebration on this play. For what it’s worth, the pump fake did leave Caldwell-Pope with virtually no chance to impact the shot.

Jamal Murray’s Solid Showing in Win

The Nuggets went on to win this game 117-85 thanks to a dominant second half in which they outscored the Lakers by 24 points. Murray finished tied for a team-high in points, totaling 20 on the night while shooting 8-18 from the field and 2-5 from beyond the arc. He tacked on four assists and pulled down three rebounds for good measure.

Both Paul Millsap and Malik Beasley also scored 20 points in this game, behind only Kyle Kuzma (21) as the top scorer. LeBron James had a rare quiet night in which he scored just 14 points on 5-15 shooting while missing all four of his 3-point attempts. The Lakers star also managed just two assists while turning the ball over four times.

What’s Ahead for Nuggets

The Nuggets, who currently sit in third place in the West, are just one game back of first place and behind the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. Following the win over the Lakers, they’ve now won four-straight games after dropping six of seven prior to the current streak. It’s been a well-rounded effort during the win streak, as they’ve had different leading scorers in each of the games.

Denver will get a few days off before facing the Portland Trail Blazers in a nationally televised game on the road Friday. That will mark the start of a five-game road stretch which also includes the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Atlanta Hawks.

