Reason for Patrick Mahomes’ Immediate Departure After Game

Following another dominant performance for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, something didn’t go the way it normally does. The second-year quarterback never shies away from the cameras and has no problem chatting with reporters after games. This wasn’t the case following a Week 10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and the quarterback had a reason for leaving promptly.

As NFL Network’s James Palmer revealed, Mahomes left the stadium immediately after the game due to a family emergency.

Patrick Mahomes will not be available postgame because of a family emergency I’m told. He has already left the stadium. He skipped doing the on the field interview as well with the game broadcast. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 11, 2018

Update

In a terrible update, Palmer revealed Mahomes’ girlfriend’s stepfather passed away while attending the Chiefs game.

Sadly Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend’s step father passed away while attending the Chiefs game today. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/WWCSQVzhHX — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 12, 2018

Thoughts certainly go out to both Mahomes and his family. Chiefs fans made sure to send their thoughts as well when the original news was revealed.

Hope everything is ok with Patrick Mahomes Family. — Alex Sheasley (@Alex_Sheasley) November 11, 2018

Sending my prayers out to @PatrickMahomes5 and his family. Hope everything is ok. #ChiefsKingdom — ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) November 11, 2018

The Chiefs signal-caller completed 21-of-28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-14 win which moved the team to 9-1 on the season. We’ll update this story as additional information is provided, but it’s terrible to hear the news for the family of Mahomes’ girlfriend.

