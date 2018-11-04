Aiyda Ghahramani, Randall Cobb’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Randall Cobb and the Green Bay Packers will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 4. Cobb kicked off the 2018 football season with a new fan — his son, Caspian, who was born in August.

Also supporting Cobb and his team is his wife, Aiyda Ghahramani. The duo tied the knot in New York City in 2017. Mrs. Cobb is as an attorney at Sughrue Mion PLLC, where she has worked for the past four and a half years.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Cobb in New York City Last Year

The Cobbs met in New York City back in 2011. According to The Knot, the lovebirds first linked up at an EA Sports event at Lavo, a celebrity hotspot in Manhattan. Flash forward six years, and the couple returned to the Big Apple to say their “I do’s.”

Aiyda married her longtime boyfriend in a black tie wedding held in New York City on April 15, 2017. The couple’s wedding weekend started with an “intimate” rehearsal dinner at Shay & Ivy, a chic spot, located in New York City’s Flatiron district, that has since closed.

The two exchanged vows at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. The bride wore a fitted, mermaid-style gown designed by Carolina Herrera. She changed into another dress by Berta for the reception. The groom looked dapper in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, paired with Louis Vuitton shoes and Burberry cufflinks, according to The Knot.

Randall’s groomsmen included two of his Packers teammates, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Jordy Nelson.

“I can’t wait to share my life with Randall. He is truly the kindest, most supportive gentleman I have ever met,” Aiyda told The Knot.

2. She & Cobb Welcomed a Baby Boy in August

The Cobbs became a family of three on August 10, 2018, when they welcomed their son, Caspian Cyrus Cobb. Randall announced that he and his wife were expecting back in March, sharing a photo of his wife in a bathing suit on the beach.

“My baby is having a baby… that’s crazy,” he captioned the pic.

The two have been simply overjoyed to become parents, and Caspian is undoubtedly the center of their worlds. Caspian — or “Cas” as they call him for short — makes frequent appearances on both of his parents’ Instagram pages.

On Randall’s birthday, Aiyda shared a photo of him holding their sleeping newborn son.

“I didn’t think I was capable of loving you any more.. and then you became Caspian’s Dad. Happy Birthday my love,” she captioned the sweet pic.

For Halloween, the couple dressed 2-month-old Cas up as an Avocado — an “Avocobbo” to be exact. You can check out the adorable photos here.

3. She Works as an Attorney at Sughrue Mion PLLC

Mrs. Cobb has worked at Sughrue Mion PLLC for the past four and a half years. The firm is located in Washington, D.C., where the couple lives (Randall is in Wisconsin during the season).

“From our inception in 1957 to the present, we have focused solely on intellectual property law. We handle every aspect of IP law, and we have kept this area as our exclusive focus as a way to ensure that we provide the highest possible expertise to our clients. We have obtained more U.S. patents than any other law firm in the world, and we have successfully litigated IP disputes in every popular forum, including U.S. District Courts across the country, the United States International Trade Commission, (USITC), the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB),” the company’s website reads, in part.

She started working for the firm back in 2013 as a summer associate. The following year, she became a legal extern. Later in 2014, she joined the team in a more permanent position — as an attorney.

“Practice is focused on patent infringement litigation in Federal Courts, particularly patent infringement actions arising under 35 U.S.C. 272(e)(2) (Hatch-Waxman litigation),” reads her description of the company on her LinkedIn page. These days, she specializes in patent prosecution and trademarks.

Before becoming an attorney, Aiyda completed an internship at Tetradigm Group, LLC.

4. She Graduated From Rutgers & Went on to Get Her Law Degree From the University of New Hampshire

After high school, Aiyda enrolled at Rutgers University in New Jersey, where she studied biological science. Whilst in undergrad, she ran track and field and did cross country. She was also named a National Merit Scholar, according to her LinkedIn page.

She graduated from Rutgers with a bachelor’s degree in science in 2011 — the same year that she met her now-husband.

Aiyda decided to enroll in grad school and started at the University of New Hampshire School of Law in the fall of 2011. During her time at the university, she became a student mentor.

In 2014, Aiyda got her degree in patent law.

5. She’s of Persian Decent & Is Fluent in Farsi

Aiyda is Persian and is very proud of her background and culture. In fact, she and Randall had a Persian ceremony as part of their wedding, according to The Knot.

“We wanted to blend our cultures,” she told the outlet. The couple also chose to bring the Persian culture into their wedding reception, and the DJ played some Persian music, which was fun to dance to.

“Our band was beyond amazing, and the DJ integrated Persian music. We had so many people that didn’t want the party to end,” Aiyda told The Knot.

Aiyda is fluent in Farsi, the modern Persian language that is now the official language of Iran.