Ashley Moss, Richard Sherman’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Sherman plays cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers. He agreed to a three-year deal with the team after being released from the Seattle Seahawks. His contract will earn him $39.15 million.

While his future team may have been in limbo after the 2017-2018 football season, his personal life was fairly lined up; Sherman married his longtime girlfriend Ashley Moss earlier this year at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Canta in the Dominican Republic. It is believed that he and Moss first started dating in 2013.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Sherman in the Dominican Republic

Moss met Sherman in Seattle, according to a guest post that Sherman wrote for the Player’s Tribune. Moss became Mrs. Sherman on March 29, 2018, three years after getting engaged.

According to USA Today, several of Sherman’s former Seahawks teammates, including Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas, Ricardo Lockette, and Brandon Browner were in attendance.

“Grateful to share this moment with so many incredible people. Been an amazing trip so far. Hope it can continue at the beautiful Hard Rock Punta Cana,” Sherman captured an Instagram photo gallery, sharing some of the most special moments from the big day.

2. She Is a Mother of 2

Moss and Sherman are parents to two children. Moss gave birth to the couple’s first child, Rayden, on February 5, 2015.

“My son sure does know how to make an entrance! 2/5/15… Is it a coincidence or is he just that clever?! Either way, I’m ecstatic,” Sherman tweeted, announcing the birth of his son. The coincidence he’s referring to? Sherman’s football number is 25.

A little over a year later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Avery, becoming a family of four on April 16, 2016. Moss made the pregnancy announcement just before Christmas in 2015.

“Becoming a mother to these two has been life’s greatest blessing. They’ve taught me so much about life, but even more about myself. I’ve learned even with a full plate exactly the same as mine, moms will always look better. You have to be ready to answer the same question a million times but never can you answer the same way twice. But most importantly, no matter how life busy life gets frog hunting and dancing to PJ Masks is more important. Happy Mother’s Day to you mommy’s (sic), grandmas, aunties, step mamas, and everything in between,” Moss captioned an Instagram photo that she posted on Mother’s Day.

3. She Is the Executive Director of Blanket Coverage, the Richard Sherman Family Foundation

Moss serves as the Executive Director of Blanket Coverage, the Richard Sherman Family Foundation. According to the organization’s website, Blanket Coverage was founded by Richard Sherman back in 2013. It “[provides] students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing so they can more adequately achieve their goals.”

Back in 2016, Moss and Sherman adopted more than two dozen families over the Christmas holiday, helping them take care of their families.

“There’s just such a need in the community, and for us, it was just something we were passionate about, and it’s a lot of work, but it’s so worth it. Having a thousand Christmas presents under the tree is not everything. But to open something, as a mom, you know, it’s important,” Moss told WUSA9 at the time.

This isn’t the first time that the couple has donated their time to families in need. Moss posted the following picture on Christmas Day in 2013.

“Spent our Christmas morning giving gifts to families in a hard spot… It’s a blessing to be able to spread cheer and give back to the community…Merry Christmas to you and your families,” she captioned the snap.

4. She’s Made Friends With Several Other WAGs

While Moss is very close to her family, including her parents, Raymond and Stephanie Moss. She’s also very close to her younger sister, Haley, she has also adopted a football family and has become very close friends with other WAGs over the years.

“It’s crazy how much life has changed since I met these ladies… but [the] best part about friendships like this is they always remain the same,” she captioned a photo from October 2017. In the photo was Nissa Smith, Malcolm’s wife, and Jessica Shead, Detroit Lions’ Deshawn Shead’s wife.

5. She’s Very Active on Social Media & Is Now a Proud 49ers Fan

Moss, who changed her social media handles to reflect her new surname after marrying Sherman, is very active on social media and often shares photos of her husband and their two children.

Previously a huge Seattle Seahawks fan, Moss has adapted to her husband’s new team and has been cheering on the 49ers this season.

“Eight months ago I never could’ve guessed this offseason would turn out to be so crazy. 2 surgeries, released from Seattle, sign with San Fran 4 days later, a wedding in the Dominican, purchased and renovated a new home, moved our family… and here we are today. As my husband enters his 8th season, I couldn’t be more proud. So many people doubted him and his ability to come back as quickly as he did. Countless hours of rehab, no matter where we were, have paid off. I’m so thankful and ecstatic for you love. Good luck in this new chapter,” Moss captioned an Instagram pic of Sherman in his 49ers gear back in July.

