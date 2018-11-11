Report: Dez Bryant Took Drastically Less Money to Sign With Saints

If the torn Achilles which ended Dez Bryant’s season before it started wasn’t disappointing enough, the most recent detail makes it even tougher. Bryant apparently wanted to play with the New Orleans Saints so much that he turned down offers from at least two other teams while receiving interest from five others. In turn, taking a big pay cut just to join the Saints for the homestretch of the 2018 season.

But what NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed ahead of Week 10 is even more eye-opening. Bryant reportedly turned down a deal worth $7 million per year from the Baltimore Ravens to team up with Drew Brees and company.

Bryant turned down a $7-million a year offer from the Ravens, a nice offer from the Browns, along with the Saints. In addition, Bryant received interest from the Redskins, Cardinals and Bills. The Seahawks and Packers also inquired about the veteran receiver early on in the process.

For comparison’s sake, Rapoport previously revealed Bryant signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million max which was pro-rated. In turn, he could have also earned up to $500,000 in reception incentives.

Bryant’s Future Outlook and Offseason Work

There’s no question the 30-year-old receiver isn’t the same player he was in his early years with the Dallas Cowboys but had the obvious upside and playmaking ability to make an impact. As Rapoport and NFL.com revealed in the same story, Bryant spent the offseason/beginning of the year working with receiving guru David Robinson.

“We worked a lot on his ball skills, hand-eye coordination to get his eyes and his confidence back after he put some balls on the ground last year,” Robinson said. “And we started seeing a big improvement in his mindset to get him back to the player he was from 2010-2016, when he was one of the best players in the NFL.”

There’s hope Bryant can recover from the Achilles injury and potentially get another chance with the Saints next season. After all, he seemed like a great fit to play alongside Michael Thomas and a future Hall-of-Famer in Brees.

