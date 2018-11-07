Sam Darnold Injury: Jets QB Ruled out for Week 10 vs. Bills

The New York Jets are set to have a different quarterback under center for their Week 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. While rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has held down the fort throughout the season, some bad news came to light on Wednesday.

As Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News revealed, Darnold has a boot on his right foot. In turn, the Jets quarterback was in street clothes during practice.

#Jets announce that Sam Darnold has a boot on his right foot and is in street clothes at practice today.



Obviously not good news. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 7, 2018

Darnold did come up limping last week on a play against the Miami Dolphins. The young quarterback is currently on pace to throw for just under 4,000 yards this season. He’s had some mixed results, though, tossing 11 touchdowns but 14 interceptions. Darnold has also completed just 55 percent of his passes through eight games.

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes revealed a photo of Darnold watching practice Wednesday.

Here is Sam Darnold on the other side of the field. He’s the one in the green hat #Jets pic.twitter.com/8Cv9yX2dO3 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 7, 2018

Sam Darnold Ruled Out for Week 10

Mehta of the New York Daily News followed up and revealed Darnold has a sprained foot and has already been ruled out for the game against the Bills.

#Jets QB Sam Darnold has a significant foot sprain, per sources. He will not play vs Bills, I'm told. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 7, 2018

In turn, this will lead to veteran Josh McCown holding down the fort under center. The 39-year-old started 13 games last season for the Jets, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,926 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s taken on somewhat of a mentor role for Darnold to this point, but will now get the chance to lead the Jets offense again.

The team currently has Davis Webb on the practice squad, and it’s expected they’ll promote him to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills. Webb was a 2017 third-round pick by the New York Giants, who opted to waive him in September of this year. He’s highly unlikely to see the field unless things go incredibly poorly for McCown.

