You Can Bet on Which Sixers Player Jimmy Butler Will Make Cry

After a headline-filled final stretch with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler is hoping for a fresh start with the Philadelphia 76ers. The newest member of the team’s “big three” is hoping to team up with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to bring a championship to Philly. But apparently, his intense on-court mentality has led to odds being released on whether or not Butler will make one of his new teammates cry.

Not only did oddsmakers release that prop bet as an option, but specifically broke down a few names with odds for each. This prop comes courtesy of Bookmaker.eu:

Which 76ers teammate will Jimmy Butler make cry this season?

Markelle Fultz +2000

TJ McConnell +3000

Ben Simmons +8000

Joel Embid +10000

Field (any other 76ers teammate) +4000

No One Cries -1000

For what it’s worth, I don’t think any of these players will actually cry, and the oddsmakers obviously don’t either considering the field is listed at -1000. It does go to show just how intense Butler is as a player, and also what he could bring to the Sixers on the court, which may be very beneficial.

As far as the other names on the list go, TJ McConnell is a pretty tough guy, and Ben Simmons doesn’t exactly show a ton of emotion. Both of those bets are out the window for me. I also think there’s virtually no chance Joel Embiid is an option – I’m not even sure if he’s ever cried in his entire life.

Jimmy Butler’s Impact on Sixers

While Philly sent two starters in Dario Saric and Robert Covington (among other pieces) to the Timberwolves, the return of Butler will likely prove worth it. There’s obviously the concern that he doesn’t sign longterm beyond this season, but the Sixers can offer him the most money next offseason following the trade.

The immediate impact is positive, as he’ll be able to add a different level of scoring to pair with Embiid, which is a big deal considering Simmons is an elite passer. Philadelphia trading Covington hurts, as he was an All-NBA defender, but Butler is elite in that area as well, helping to make this deal even better for the Sixers.

