Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Heat Without Jimmy Butler

The Philadelphia 76ers will play at least one more game with a shorthanded roster after their trade for All-Star Jimmy Butler. While Butler is set to hold his introductory press conference on Tuesday, it’s expected his debut with the team will come Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

But for Monday’s matchup with the Miami Heat, it’ll be the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons show (with a few other key starters). The Sixers won’t be quite as thin as they were on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, a game in which Mike Muscala and Wilson Chandler sat out. Both are expected back for this game, and the team also called up their two-way players for the matchup with the Heat in guards Demetrius Jackson and Shake Milton.

Let’s take a look at the team’s full roster and starting lineup in what will likely be their final game without Butler.

76ers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Heat

C: Joel Embiid*, Amir Johnson

PF: Wilson Chandler*, Mike Muscala, Jonah Bolden

SF: JJ Redick*

SG: Markelle Fultz*, Landry Shamet, Furkan Korkmaz

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell, Demetrius Jackson, Shake Milton

The Sixers will likely play a lot of small ball in this game, which could be interesting depending on the minutes of Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk. While neither Heat player is a prototypical big, Philly fairly small on the inside. To go along with that, while Wilson Chandler is starting, he’ll be capped at 20 minutes as the team opts to bring him along slowly from a hamstring injury.

Yes, Wilson Chandler is on a 20-minutes minute restriction tonight.



Tonight is expected to be the final game of minutes restrictions for Chandler. https://t.co/9BifEKqx56 — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 12, 2018

It’ll be worth watching to see how small forward looks also, but Furkan Korkmaz could wind up seeing some time there, along with Landry Shamet. Sixers coach Brett Brown will be able to get somewhat unique with lineups here, and it’s a good opportunity to try out a few new looks in the process.

