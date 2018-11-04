Sony Michel Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Patriots RB in Week 9?

Sony Michel fantasy football owners and New England Patriots fans alike had just begun feeling nice and comfy with the rookie running back’s growth. He had carved out a role as a clear-cut starter for fantasy teams prior to a scary knee injury which actually looked worse than it apparently was. While Michel got in a practice last week he wound up missing the Week 8 game.

Now as we head into Week 9, there are questions about the Patriots running back’s availability against the Green Bay Packers. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, Michel is listed as questionable and will be tested prior to the game in order to see if he can play Sunday night.

Patriots will test TE Rob Gronkowski (back) and RB Sony Michel (knee) pregame, but there is concern about whether both players listed as questionable will be able to play tonight vs Packers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2018

This makes for a tough situation from a fantasy perspective, as starting Michel will come with plenty of risk. With that said, let’s take a look at whether he’s a start or sit based on the information we have.

Should You Start or Sit Sony Michel?

It’s tough that the Patriots play the late game Sunday, as we won’t get word until around game time or roughly 1.5-2 hours prior to it. On the season, the Packers have allowed 712 yards on 152 carries with five rushing touchdowns to opposing backs, so Michel has plenty of upside if he plays.

The only way you can confidently roll out Michel this week is if your other options include Dion Lewis and/or Derrick Henry, who play Monday night. Aaron Jones or Jamaal Williams from Green Bay also come into play. But unless you have virtually no other options or want to use one of those four names, there’s no way to really consider starting Michel in fantasy at this point.

It’s not ideal, but Michel should remain on fantasy benches unless you have a plan for if he’s ruled out or simply don’t have a better option in early games.

