WATCH: Steph Curry Sidelined with Left Adductor Strain

The Warriors were dealt their most decisive loss of the season last night (granted, it was only their second) at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, and point guard Steph Curry left the game late in the third quarter with a left adductor strain.

The injury is somewhat mysterious; it’s not clear exactly what happened, but it’s visible that Curry tweaked something as he immediately grabs for his hip area.

Sequence in which Steph Curry injures himself. Groin injury? Bucks vs. Warriors. pic.twitter.com/LGYgsD55NK — Emmett Rapaport (@EmmettRapaport) November 9, 2018

It’d be nice if it were, but the loss can’t be completely attributed to Curry’s leaving the game. The Warriors were down by 18 already when he sustained the injury and eventually lost by a whopping 23–the Bucks stifled Golden State on both ends of the floor and Curry left the game with his least productive numbers of the season by far: 10 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, 0 steals.

