Tre’Quan Smith Fantasy: Impact on WR After Saints Sign Dez Bryant

The New Orleans Saints are fresh off an impressive victory over the previously-undefeated Los Angeles Rams, moving them to 7-1 on the year. On the surface, it seems this team could be primed for a Super Bowl run, and with the outlook so bright, they opted to make a big move. To start the home stretch of the 2018 NFL season, the Saints have added yet another weapon in the form of wide receiver Dez Bryant.

As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed, the Saints are set to sign the former Dallas Cowboys wideout to a one-year deal.

Back in the NFL: The #Saints are signing free agent WR Dez Bryant to a 1-year deal, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. His marathon wait has ended with a landing spot on a playoff team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2018

Bryant will join an explosive Saints off who’s tallied the seventh-most passing yards per game this season with 289.9 and second-most most points at 34.9. While the fantasy football impact on Bryant is certainly worth considering, it also impacts a few other members of the New Orleans offense.

Specifically, the addition of Bryant will have a big impact on rookie third-round pick Tre’Quan Smith. The talented 22-year-old took over the No. 2 receiver job after Ted Ginn Jr. was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Let’s take a look at the fantasy outlook for Smith moving forward with the addition of Bryant.

Tre’Quan Smith’s Fantasy Value After Dez Bryant Signing

The immediate (and understandable) reaction for fantasy football players who have Smith on their roster is some level of frustration. While Smith has just 12 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns this season, he’s shown flashes of legitimate upside. In the past four games alone the former Central Florida receiver has seen 16 targets and caught all three of his touchdowns.

While Bryant is bound to take over the No. 2 job from Smith, it’ll be interesting to see how it impacts him from a fantasy perspective. Attempting to take the pressure off fellow receiver Michael Thomas is no easy task for anyone, let alone a rookie. There’s an argument to be made that Bryant’s signing may allow Smith to utilize his big-play ability more.

