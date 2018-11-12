Utah Jazz Injury Update: Will Ricky Rubio Play Against the Grizzlies?

Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio has been experiencing back spasms leading up to tonight’s game in Memphis.

The team lost to the Grizzlies back on 11/2 and will definitely want their starting point guard in the lineup heading into tonight. It’s not 100% certain, but Rubio has been listed as “probable” for tonight–his healthy presence would be a relief for Jazz fans.

Status note: Ricky Rubio (back) participated in shootaround; remains probable Monday. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) November 12, 2018

Rubio had 17 points in the landmark win against the Boston Celtics on Friday, along with 6 rebounds and 7 assists as the team welcomed Gordon Hayward back to Vivint Smarthome Arena for the first time since his infamous departure.

The Jazz are looking for their seventh win on the season, they’re currently 6-6 in a bit of a slow start for the high-ceilinged team and home of last year’s Defensive Player of the Year. Bench player Raul Neto will miss tonight’s game as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

