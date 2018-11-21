Victor Oladipo Injury: Will Oladipo Play Against Kemba Walker and the Hornets?

It’s a bummer, given that Kemba Walker has been going off on the entire league and it’d be fun to see a matchup between him and Victor Oladipo, but the star Pacers guard will miss another game tonight as he nurses a knee injury.

Injury report for tomorrow at Charlotte.

Victor Oladipo: Questionable (sore right knee)

Myles Turner: Questionable (sprained left ankle) — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 20, 2018

Pacers center Myles Turner may be missing from the floor as well, giving the Hornets a chance to get another upset. Walker led them to a win over the Boston Celtics on Monday in a dazzling 43-point performance, just days after pouring in 60 in a narrow loss against the 76ers.

Oladipo’s absence is likely precautionary. He’s said that it’s nothing to worry about, and that the team’s decision to bench him is just to “make sure it doesn’t get as bad as it did last year.”

That’s a relief for Pacers fans, but gives the Hornets a chance to give yet another Eastern Conference contender a run for their money.

The two teams will face off tonight at 7:00 pm EST in Charlotte.

