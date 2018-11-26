Steph Curry is Set to Return During the Team’s Next Road Trip

The Warriors recently snapped their record-breaking losing streak in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but they’re still not at full force. According to Bleacher Report, they’ll have to take the floor without star point guard Stephen Curry for a little while longer, though his return is on the horizon.

Curry was involved in a car accident this week and is thankfully okay, but the MVP candidate still hasn’t played in nearly a month as he continues to nurse a groin injury.

The team struggled quite a bit without him–they went on that four-game losing streak, the longest of its kind in the Steve Kerr era–but his return to the floor is close. He was putting up shots after shootaround just a few days ago, and seems to be close to 100%.

Stephen Curry getting up shots after shootaround: pic.twitter.com/8tHSzJzv6r — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 20, 2018

Kerr said in the team’s last postgame press conference that “He’s doing much better, and we’re just gonna keep taking it day by day. Rick feels very strongly that he’ll play on the road trip.”

Based on that shootaround video and the encouraging words from Kerr, the light at the end of the tunnel is coming soon for the Warriors. The road trip will begin on November 29th in Toronto, after which the team will face the Pistons, Hawks, Cavaliers, and then the Bucks.

Curry will need to be cleared by doctors before he can start practicing fully, but that’s sure to happen soon.

