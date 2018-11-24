The Wizards Broke a Franchise Record for Three-Point Shooting on Friday

The Washington Wizards missed 37 out of 46 three-pointers on Friday night in a 125-107 loss to the Toronto Raptors, and they set a franchise record for three-point attempts in the process.

They took more shots than ever; they just didn’t make many. The game showcased an astounding 9-for-46 showing from behind the arc–an especially bad outing from the Washington team–but three-point woes have been the story for them all season.

They’re currently the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league–above only the Thunder and the Hawks–shooting just 31.7% from deep. According to “Bullets Forever”, the SB Nation blog dedicated to the Wizards, the team surprisingly shoots best when Dwight Howard is on the floor.

That being said, the only way the team has a prayer from deep is when each of their key players is on the floor. When John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and Markieff Morris are together on the floor, the team’s three-point percentage rises significantly to 42.3%.

The team will face the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, who are led by Anthony Davis. Davis is questionable for tonight with a hip injury, but the Wizards getting some three-pointers to fall will make facing off against such a dominant basket protector much less taxing.

