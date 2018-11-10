Fans React to Washington Wizards’ Horrific Start

The Washington Wizards are off to an underwhelming 2-9 start–a shocking development considering the talent of a roster that includes Bradley Beal, Kelly Oubre Jr., Dwight Howard, and John Wall.

The Orlando Magic weren’t expected to do much coming into the season–if shown the two records of 5-7 and 2-9 a few weeks ago, nobody would have guessed that the Orlando Magic would be the 5-7.

Stephen A. Smith recently went on a rant about the Washington Wizards on ESPN’s First Take:

Ladies and gentlemen, more Stephen A Smith dialogue on the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/UpOlU3i7FE — M. Davis (@MykeOPUS) November 7, 2018

“What a disgrace, that this is taking place in the nation’s capital. Scott Brooks has got to go.”

He continued, speaking rapidly and emphatically, “They’re the second worst team next to Cleveland, 26th in offensive efficiency, 28th in defensive efficiency…3rd worst in the NBA. They can’t shoot. They don’t rebound, they rank dead last, but it gets worse,” he said before then lambasting John Wall’s super max contract.

Twitter Reacts to the Wizards’ Implosion

When it comes to the Wizards’ apparent inability to get a win, fans on Twitter are just as stunned as Smith is.

Tyler Conway had some commentary on the Wizards’ ranking among other magical folk:

The Washington Wizards aren’t even the best NBA team named after wizardry — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 10, 2018

And @osmani_blake has a potential trade deal in the works:

trade every player on the Washington Wizards for peanuts — Osman (@osmani_blake) November 10, 2018

@_HopeDealer doesn’t have much hope for the Wizards:

Most disappointing NBA team so far: Washington Wizards — Kobe🏀 (@_HopeDealer) November 10, 2018

And Dean Schleicher had a comment along the same lines:

The Washington Wizards are the most disappointing team in the NBA. It's clear Wall, Beal and Porter do not play well together. — Dean Schleicher (@DeanSchleicher) November 10, 2018

Do we have any Mean Girls fans in the house?

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by the Washington Wizards. — Velvet Jones (@dcmadness202) November 10, 2018

Maybe a name change could help the team rebrand:

The Washington Wizards should just be called the Washington Lizards for the rest of the season, just because — Dylan Flood (@ImDtF24) November 10, 2018

At the very least, the poor start could lead to some good TV at the hands of Shaqtin a Fool:

The whole Wizards season should be on @shaqtin — Son (@E_dot_Rio) November 10, 2018

Is There Hope for the Wizards?

It’s likely that the Wizards will be able to pull out some wins throughout the season. With the talent they have, they’d almost have to try not to.

But if they keep playing like this, they’ll have a losing season and won’t make an appearance in the playoffs–making them, yes, one of the most disappointing teams this season.

