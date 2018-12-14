New York Knicks’ Allonzo Trier Has ‘Chip On His Shoulder’ Says Team Captain

New York Knicks rookie, Allonzo Trier got an early Christmas gift!

He signed a two year, $7 million deal with the orange and blue.

An undrafted rookie out of the University of Arizona, this summer, Trier signed a two-way contract with both the New York Knicks and the Knicks’ NBA G League G-League affiliate, Westchester Knicks.

Trier made himself at home, too!

In his NBA debut against the Atlanta Hawks, Trier notched 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting and hauled in 4 rebounds and 2 blocks, off the bench in the Knicks’ 126–107 win.

In November, Trier went for the gusto against the New Orleans Pelicans when he posted a career-high 25 points in the Knicks 113-109 win over the Pels.

So guess what? The Knicks had to rip up Trier’s old contract because NBA rules mandate that once you spend up to 45 days with an NBA team before a roster spot and a new contract must be created.

New York Knicks' Allonzo Trier has been "constant force for us," Knicks co-captain Lance Thomas told me. Thomas says that Trier has been: "playing with a chip on his shoulder ever since he had an opportunity." #Knicks pic.twitter.com/MyAe9MjdtQ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 14, 2018

“‘Zo has been constant force for us,” Knicks co-captain, Lance Thomas told me.

“You know, playing with a chip on his shoulder ever since he had an opportunity.”

Trier and fellow rookie, Knicks rookie, Kevin Knox are finding a groove.

Did you see Kevin Knox’s fast break, right-handed dunk over Matthew Dellavedova out in Cleveland the other night?

In case you’re tardy to the party…..

David Fizdale shows amazing poker face after Kevin Knox's clutch dunk vs Cavs. (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/kc1RDqwldf — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) December 13, 2018

“If they keep that up, those boys are going to be good,” Lance Thomas told me.

Knicks guard, Damyean Dotson agrees: “I don’t know what went on in the draft,” he told me on Monday.

“Whoever didn’t draft him is crazy, but I think we got a steal.”

Allonzo Trier also has the distinction of proving many people wrong. According to his Knicks teammate, @wholeteamDot, whoever didn’t draft him is crazy" – https://t.co/xJrv5n5MdU#Knicks #Knickstape https://t.co/BitSy6wXj3 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 14, 2018

Dotson knows a thing or two about the G-League. He played for the Westchester Knicks last season where he averaged 18 points and 6 rebounds in 13 starts. Also last season, Dotson became the eleventh player in hoops history to play in a G League and NBA in the same day.

Now in his second season in the NBA, Dotson is digging Triier’s progression in the young NBA season. “He just plays hard and competes,” he said.

“That’s what makes him stand out.”