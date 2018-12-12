Amari Cooper Raves About Cowboys, City and Everything in-Between

Following the Dallas Cowboys’ crucial Week 14 win over the rival Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Amari Cooper was the man of the hour. That’s not surprising, considering he was a thorn in the side of the Eagles defense throughout the entire game and also scored the game-winning touchdown.

Cooper did a little of everything in this dominant performance. But most importantly, he was a key reason the Cowboys picked up a 29-23 win on Sunday. After the game, he spoke to the media on a wide range of topics, and as Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Cooper raved about his new team.

Amari Cooper on joining the Cowboys: "It's a dream come true. When I was young and I thought about playing in the NFL, this is the experience [I thought about]. Everything from the city, the facility, winning, playing with passion. It's exciting. It's been a dream come true." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 10, 2018

The 24-year-old receiver hasn’t shied away from addressing how happy he is with the Cowboys, and it’s shown in his play. His monster game during the 29-23 overtime win was just the latest moment since the October trade which proved that to be true.

Amari Cooper’s Incredible Stat Line vs. Eagles

The connection between Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott was on full display Sunday afternoon. The former Oakland Raiders first-round pick caught 10-of-13 targets for 217 yards and three touchdowns. While his stat line was impressive enough, how he went about racking up those touchdowns only added to it.

Cooper scored all three of his touchdowns in either the fourth quarter or overtime. The first game with the game tied at nine, the second came when it was knotted up at 16 and the last was the game-winner with a 23-23 score. He was the definition of dominant down the final stretch of this game, stepping up his game when it mattered most.

Cowboys’ Outlook Moving Forward

Dallas has full control of their playoff destiny, sitting at 8-5 with a two-game lead over both the Eagles and Washington Redskins. The Cowboys swept Philadelphia with the win on Sunday and split the season series with Washington. While the NFC East standings are still somewhat jumbled, the top of the division got a whole lot more clear with this win.

As far as the Wild Card goes, there’s a chance Cooper and his teammates could still see one of their rivals when the postseason rolls around. Based on the play of the talented receiver, though, that may not matter. He’s racked up 40 catches for 425 yards and three scores in just five games, easily surpassing his totals through six games with the Raiders in 2018.

