Sixers, Warriors Among Handful of Teams Interested in Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers will clear waivers any day after his buyout with the Phoenix Suns. When he does, add the Philadelphia 76ers to a growing list of teams interested in his services.

Philadelphia 76ers are also interested in Austin Rivers, per source. Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans & Houston Rockets are also interested. Memphis Grizzlies are still in mix as previously reported by @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/cot5vfp4nJ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 20, 2018

Rivers was part of the trade that shipped Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards.

Rivers in Philadelphia would make logical sense in a sixth-man role where he can come off the bench and score the basketball. That would be a great fill-in gap for the second-year player, Markelle Fultz who was diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS).

Fultz is out indefinitely, although ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported a three-to-six-week timetable depending on “success of rehab to ease symptoms and pain tolerance.”

In 29 games this season with the Washington Wizards, Rivers has averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. This season Austin Rivers has shot an impressive 39.2 percent from the field, 31.1 percent from beyond the arc and 54.3 percent from the charity stripe.

Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets, Mavs all have interest in Austin Rivers. pic.twitter.com/Nh8YZRTlkD — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 18, 2018

Sixers Eyeing More Than Just Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers is not the only free agent reportedly on the 76ers’ free agency wishlist.

“They may get Carmelo,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. “The Sixers would give it a lot of consideration.”

A ten-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in the trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.

“Again Melo has to come off the bench,” said Sheridan. “But yet he’s going to be expendable.”

How the Melo and Rivers signings pan out depends on one key thing, though.

“Depends on the Fultz situation,” says Sheridan. “But right now that story remains to be seen. We have to wait and judge it in the future.”

If things don’t pan out in Philly for Melo, the Lakers are said to be interested and they may be just the fit he needs.

Additional Potential Suitors for Austin Rivers

Other teams are also interested in Rivers, who is on a $12.6 million expiring contract this season. According to The Athletic (h/t RealGM), he gave back $650,000 as part of his buyout agreement with the Suns.

A league source shared earlier this week that the Los Angeles Clippers are not interested in a reunion with Austin Rivers, who is also the son of Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers.

However, a list of interested teams interested in Rivers includes the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies, I’m told are still a suitor of Rivers. That was first reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania.