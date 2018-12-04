Brandon Browner’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The NFL career of former cornerback Brandon Browner went off the rails following a shocking development in 2018. Browner, who played five seasons in the league with three different teams was arrested in July. The situation escalated quickly after the arrest and culminated in a final decision on his future away from the field recently.

As Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper detailed, Browner’s original arrest came in Los Angeles in July. He broke into the home of a woman he previously had been in a relationship with. The woman reportedly attempted to leave but Browner refused to allow her to leave.

On December 4, Browner entered a no contest plea to one count of attempted murder and two counts of child endangerment, according to TMZ. He was sentenced to eight years as part of the plea, unquestionably putting an end to the career of a once-promising NFL player.

Let’s take a look at Browner’s career from a financial stand and break down his net worth.

1. Brandon Browner’s First NFL Contract Came With Seahawks

Browner was an incredible player in the Canadian Football League, so much so that it led to the Seattle Seahawks offering him a deal after multiple years away from the league. During his four seasons in the CFL, he was a three-time All-Star and won a Grey Cup championship.

While his first stint in the NFL didn’t work out, the Seahawks signed him to a three-year deal in 2011 worth $1,613,756, as Over The Cap details. Browner had signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos back in 2005, but his time there was short.

2. He Signed a 3-Year, $15 Million Deal With Saints

In what was unquestionably his largest NFL contract, Browner was able to parlay his success as a member of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” into a big payday. As Ari Gilberg of Business Insider detailed, it was worth $15 million over three years and came after his only season with the New England Patriots.

The situation was somewhat strange, though, as shortly after Browner signed with the Saints he stated that he hoped to go back to Seattle, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Brandon Browner in on-field interview says once his contract is up in New Orleans, he hopes to come back to Seahawks.

3. Brandon Browner’s Total Career Earnings Were Over $13.1 Million

Browner’s big contract with the New Orleans Saints above played quite a role in his overall income throughout his time in the NFL. As Over The Cap shows, the former cornerback made $13,153,462 in total cash over his time in the league.

This number includes the $7.75 million he earned in just the two seasons spent with the Saints in 2015 and 2016. Interestingly, Over The Cap also details that twice over the span of the three contracts Browner signed in the NFL, he earned 52 percent or less of the full deal. With New Orleans, he made 51.7 percent of his $15 million deal and earned just 28.1 percent of the three-year, $13.95 million he signed with the Patriots.

Browner spent just one season with the Patriots on that three-year deal and was released after the first season.

4. Brandon Browner Didn’t Earn His Final NFL Contract

Brandon Browner's 1-year contract with Seahawks is a $760K minimum salary benefit deal with an injury split and $0 guaranteed.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed previously, Browner agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth the minimum salary of $760,000 back in 2016. The deal featured no guaranteed money, so when he was released by the team prior to the year, the Seattle Seahawks weren’t forced to pay his contract.

This was the final stop in his NFL career, as he was unable to find another job after that short stint in Seattle, which came when he was 32.

5. Browner’s Current Estimated Net Worth is Estimated at $3 Million

It’s tough to gauge exactly how much Browner is currently worth based on his previous contracts and income, but NFL players make a hefty amount. With that said, the final years of Browner’s career came on short deals which didn’t pay as much as many other cornerbacks make.

The biggest factor which stands out is that while he did sign contracts worth over $31 million throughout his career, only made the $13 million-plus from them. It seems his projected net worth does factor that in.

In turn, The Squander revealed a number of $3 million as the estimate for his current net worth as of 2018. While that’s the consensus to this point, Net Worth Tomb did cite a slightly higher number at $4,762,500 while factoring in a few things, including $238,125 in endorsements, sponsorships or bonuses.

