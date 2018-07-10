Ex-NFL Player Brandon Browner Charged With Attempted Murder

Brandon Browner, the former NFL player, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill his former girlfriend, TMZ has reported.

Browner was charged with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary, person present, and false imprisonment and is looking at two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child, police said.

Former NFL CB Brandon Browner has been charged by La Verne (Calif.) PD with four felonies — including attempted murder. Very serious stuff. pic.twitter.com/kW3kTW8wsA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 10, 2018

Authorities say Browner burglarized the woman’s La Verne, Calif., home on July 8, chased her down, “dragged her and then smothered her in a carpet,” according to TMZ. It was reported that the woman’s two young children were in the home and witnessed the attack.

In addition, Browner is alleged to have stolen a Rolex watch from his former girlfriend after the attack. He fled, authorities said, but was soon located and arrested, it was reported. Browner is being held on $10 million bail and if convicted of the charges could face life behind bars.

Browner, who played the New Orleans Saints, also played for both the Seattle Seahwaks and the New England Patriots as a cornerback and has two Super Bowl wins with the two latter teams.

According to CBS Sports, Browner, has been arrested a number of times in the past several months and there was a restraining order in place that prohibited him from coming in contact with the victim.

CBS Sports said Browner, who as a “undrafted free agent” in 2005 “was a highly penalized defensive back.” He went to the Canadian Football League and later was picked up by the Seahawks and became one of the members of the so-called ‘Legion of Doom.’

I always had a soft spot for Brandon Browner. Thought it was admirable how he grinded in the CFL for so long. Such a shame he's ended up here — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) July 9, 2018

Some reaction to the initial arrest included a number of friends, colleagues and fans who said they were either surprised by this turn of events or pointed to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), the degenerative brain disease found in football players and others with repetitive brain trauma, as a possible reason for the violent behavior.

Whoa, this Brandon Browner news is sad. Hard to not think CTE. — V (@proverbsfour23) July 9, 2018

Browner’s last Instagram post was just two days ago. In his caption he says, “Stay True My Friends.” A number of people commented on the post.

“U get arrested for kidnapping, burglary what’s next murder. I looked up to u and asked for advice I thought u forgot ur past but I guess not.”

“CTE for sure. Get some help..”

“Bro I really lost basically all respect for you… like yeah imma still respect you as a human being but kidnapping, violation of a restraining order, burglary, false imprisonment… wtf man. You better than that and it’s really some BS that you would do that.”

But looking at his Instagram, it’s hard to see the person posting positive images, videos of him working out and playing football, scores of happy images of him with his daughter and uplifting content like inspiring quotes, as the same person who’s being charged with violent crimes, people who comment on his posts say.

“Respond intelligently even to unintelligent treatment,” a proverb of sorts from Lao Tzu, for example. Or, “Good things are coming to you just keep moving,” and “Work on being in love with the person in the mirror who has been through so much but is still standing.”

Jameis Winston admitted to raping an Uber Driver, Brandon Browner broke in a womans house then beat and kidnapped her, Kam was basically forced to retire or he would die….and the NFL's biggest concern is still anthem protests. Weird league — Victor Dukes (@VictorDukes23) July 10, 2018

However, Browner is a prolific Instagram poster and has shared some quotes and phrases about mental illness: “Loving yourself isn’t Vanity Loving yourself is Sanity.”