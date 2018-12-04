Chris Thompson Fantasy: Immediate and Future Value of Redskins RB

The Washington Redskins have been unable to catch many breaks at the running back position throughout the 2018 NFL season. This began when the team’s rookie second-round pick Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL during the preseason. The Redskins went on to sign veteran Adrian Peterson, who’s done the bulk of the heavy lifting on the ground, but Chris Thompson was dominating as a pass-catcher early on as well.

Unfortunately, injuries forced Thompson to miss six of the team’s first 11 games. The injuries ramped up after he had tallied 26 receptions in the first four games of the season. Thompson’s return from a rib injury came in Week 13, and the move not only should ease pressure off Peterson but makes him a name to watch.

As the fantasy football playoffs approach and many other teams prepare their dynasty leagues for the future years, Thompson is an intriguing option. Let’s take a look at the fantasy outlook for Washington’s 28-year-old playmaker both this season and beyond.

Chris Thompson’s Fantasy Football Outlook for 2018

If you’re hoping the Redskins running back can provide you a boost down the homestretch of the season and in fantasy playoffs, there’s some reason for optimism. Although Washington lost starting quarterback Alex Smith to a scary and gruesome injury in Week 11, and then backup Colt McCoy in Week 13, it may lead to even more work falling on Thompson.

Thompson had 28 receptions through his first five games this year but totaled six or more in three of those games. He also had a monster 13-catch game back in Week 2, so in point-per-reception leagues, there’s a good chance he could wind up being a safe play with big upside.

Thompson disappointed a bit from a fantasy standpoint in Week 13, but with Mark Sanchez now under center, his usage may have to begin to increase. The Redskins face the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles to round out the year. At the time this is being written, the Giants (six receiving touchdowns vs. running backs) and Eagles (75 receptions) have struggled against runners who can catch passes.

Unfortunately, the matchups with the Jaguars and Titans aren’t quite as appealing, so we’ll have to play those by ear. First and foremost, seeing how Thompson is utilized with Sanchez will be a key to any decision this season.

Chris Thompson’s Value Beyond This Season

Thompson is under contract with the Redskins for one more season after this one, as Spotrac shows. In turn, he and Guice could potentially wind up being an intriguing duo in the team’s backfield next season. There’s actually a good chance the two could prove to be a great pairing based on their strengths.

While we know Thompson is an exceptional pass-catcher, Guice only caught 32 passes over 35 games during his collegiate career. That’s not to say he can’t do it, as he hauled in 18 receptions for 124 yards in his final season. But if the Redskins opt to go with the Guice-Thompson pairing, they could have the former shoulder the load on the ground and the latter act as the primary pass-catcher. This would allow for both players to have intriguing fantasy value.

I wouldn’t go as far as holding Thompson in a regular keeper league, but if you play in a dynasty, he’s certainly a name to hold.

READ NEXT: Kareem Hunt Chiefs Release: Is Le’Veon Bell Replacement Option?

