Cleveland Browns Cannot Make the Playoffs But Look to Play Spoiler

Can the Cleveland Browns still make the NFL playoffs? The Browns are eliminated from the playoffs, even if they win against the Ravens. The best record the Browns can finish with is 8-7-1 which would not be enough for Cleveland to punch a ticket to the postseason.

The Browns do have an opportunity to play spoiler against the Ravens. Baltimore enters the matchup as the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but a loss to the Browns would put their playoff chances in jeopardy. A Browns win combined with a Steelers win over the Bengals would send Pittsburgh to the playoffs, while the Ravens would be eliminated.

While Baker Mayfield did not openly admit the team wants to ruin the Ravens’ playoff dreams, the Browns quarterback alluded to the fact that they know what is at stake for Baltimore.

“Obviously, it’s been a top defense in the league for years, but they’re playing really, really well right now,’’ Mayfield told Cleveland.com. “They’re playing as a unit. They kind of are all on the same page. They’re able to do a lot of things out of the same personnel and just give different looks…They’re playing for a playoff spot, and we are playing to prove who we are,’’

The Browns may not be able to make the NFL playoffs, but the team made huge strides this season. Mayfield lived up to the expectations that come with being a No. 1 pick.

The Browns Are Expected to Do an Extensive Coaching Search

Much has been made about the Browns firing Hue Jackson. Mayfield has been open about his belief that Jackson was not the best head coach. The Browns are in the process of finding their next head coach. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Browns could look at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.