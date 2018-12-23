Dallas Cowboys Playoff Picture: Schedule & Potential Opponents

The Dallas Cowboys have made the 2019 NFL playoffs thanks to their win over the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 16. The Cowboys have won the NFC East which means that can finish no lower than No. 4 in the NFC. We will not know the Cowboys playoff schedule until after Week 17, but here is a look at the different scenarios for Dallas.

The Cowboys first playoff game is likely to be either Saturday, January 5 or Sunday, January 6. Since the Cowboys won their division, Dallas will host their first playoff matchup. Their most likely opponents are either the Seahawks or Vikings.

Dallas will need some help to jump up higher than No. 4. Cowboys fans should be rooting for the Bears to lose. Heading into Week 16, the Bears were two games up on the Cowboys in the NFC standings, so Dallas would need a lot of help from Chicago.