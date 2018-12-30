Cowboys Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Dallas Play Next?

The Dallas Cowboys will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs and will play the No. 5 seed. The Cowboys spot was locked in prior to Week 17 after they clinched the NFC East title. The NFL will officially announce tonight whether Dallas will play on Saturday, January 5 or Sunday, January 6. Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill Jr. reported the Cowboys are expected to play in primetime on Saturday, January 5.

“Per a source, FOX is doing the early wildcard game next Sunday from Chicago which means that Dallas will likely play Saturday night,” Hill tweeted.

Dallas will host the Seahawks or Vikings during Wild Card weekend. The Cowboys will not play the Eagles in the playoffs even if Philly makes the postseason.

Heading into Week 17, Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan spoke about the team’s mindset heading into the playoffs.

”There was a long time between the last time we played until the first playoff game,” Linehan explained to the Star-Telegram. “You can argue that it’s better to keep playing. Maybe the best way to look at it as we don’t have a bye. We keep playing and stay on schedule. I think that can work in our favor…We want to maintain momentum as a team playing it’s best football in the second half of the year. For us, we see a huge upside in playing the game the same way. It’s important to continue playing winning football. We are getting close to the tournament. Other than this week, you got to win to advance. You have to have that mentality.”

Here’s a look at the playoff scenarios for the Cowboys’ opponent.

If the Seahawks Win vs. Cardinals, Seattle Will Play in Dallas

The Cowboys most likely opponent is the Seahawks. If Seattle defeats Arizona (who is fighting for the No. 1 draft pick), the Seahawks will be the No. 5 seed. This would mean the Cowboys would try to avenge a loss to the Seahawks earlier this season. If the Seahawks lose, it would open up the door for the Vikings to snag the No. 5 seed.

According to CBS Sports, the Seahawks could still be the No. 5 seed if the Vikings lose and the Eagles win.

The Cowboys Will Play the Vikings If Minnesota Wins & Seattle Loses

If the Vikings win over the Bears, they can claim the No. 5 seed if the Seahawks also lose to the Cardinals. The Cowboys will play the Vikings if Minnesota wins while Seattle loses.

