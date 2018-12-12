Damien Williams Fantasy: Impact of Spencer Ware News on Chiefs RB

If you were able to pick up Spencer Ware in fantasy football following the Kansas City Chiefs’ release of Kareem Hunt, here’s to hoping you have a high waiver priority in Week 15. Following the latest bit of news coming out on Ware’s injury, there may be a need to add his back up, Damien Williams ahead of Thursday’s game. And hopefully, he’s still available on the wire.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, Ware missed his second consecutive practice on Tuesday, leaving his status for a primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt.

For the second straight day, Chiefs RB Spencer Ware did not practice. If you're still rolling in the playoffs, get that waiver claim for Damien Williams in now. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 11, 2018

Even if you don’t wind up starting Williams this week, at least adding him for the sake of having him on the roster for beyond this game makes a lot of sense. The Chiefs are welcoming a Chargers team looking to create a tie atop the AFC West on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, it seems the short week could hurt Ware’s potential to suit up.

Update

As BJ Kissel of the team revealed, the decision was made to list Ware as doubtful for the game. The running back missed his third consecutive practice on Wednesday and it seems likely he’ll sit this game out.

#Chiefs OL Cam Erving and RB Spencer Ware are listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Chargers. Here's the full report: pic.twitter.com/MGORuoz9Gt — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) December 12, 2018

Damien Williams’ Fantasy Outlook

While Williams was unable to get much going in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens, who boast a strong run defense, he did find the end zone twice (once as a receiver). He also caught four passes in the process, which adds to his value in point-per-reception leagues. Prior to last game, Williams turned five carries into 38 yards against the Oakland Raiders, showing some amount of upside in a better matchup.

It’s also worth noting that Williams actually out-snapped Ware last week, totaling 43 plays to the 41 of his backfield mate, per Football Outsiders. The injury may have had something to do with that, though. Third-string running back Darrel Williams played just two snaps against the Ravens and seems unlikely to threaten the workload.

One interesting topic will be recently-signed Charcandrick West, though. Although West wasn’t in the mix last game, he could be worth monitoring moving forward if Ware misses time. But regardless, Williams has the edge on both of his current backups and will get the first crack at the Chargers if Ware is ruled out.

Matchup & Start/Sit Debate

While we can’t make a final call until at least Wednesday and more than likely Thursday, there is a lot to like about Williams’ matchup here. The Chargers have allowed 1,119 yards on 263 carries and nine touchdowns to opposing running backs. Equally as important, they’ve given up 81 receptions for 754 yards and two scores through the air to the position.

This bodes incredibly well for Williams, especially considering the fact that we could see both teams put up quite a few points here. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense have looked nearly unstoppable to this point. If Williams’ snap count jumps, he’s going to have opportunities to produce both on the ground and through the air.

