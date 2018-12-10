NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Cowboys Soaring, Patriots Tumble

The Week 14 NFL action was filled with overtime thrillers, huge divisional wins and even setbacks for a few specific teams. One thing that's certain is that the playoff outlook became at least a bit more clear following a busy day of games. For those teams who improved their overall outlook, many walked away as big winners in the power rankings, while others find themselves trending in the wrong direction.

The week started with a huge Thursday Night Football victory for the Tennessee Titans behind a career day from Derrick Henry. They find themselves among the teams who saved their playoff hopes for at least one week. In turn, the Titans and a few others have a chance to be among the big winners in the latest edition of the power rankings.

Before we get there, let's take a look at a few interesting storylines from the action this week, starting with those teams who picked up key wins.

Dolphins Save Season With 'Miami Miracle,' Colts & Titans Join

There may be no play of the 2018 NFL season that's nearly as memorable as the final one of the Miami Dolphins' game against the New England Patriots. It took a 69-yard touchdown as time expired, complete with a hook-and-ladder for the Dolphins to win this game. Regardless, they got it done, and if you missed it then sit back and enjoy.

It's already being dubbed as the 'Miami Miracle' and understandably so, as it saved their playoff chances. The Dolphins (7-6) weren't the only ones who picked up a big Week 14 win, though, as the Indianapolis Colts and aforementioned Titans both won, moving to 7-6 in the process. It's a logjam for the No. 6 seed in the AFC, and it's likely going to take the final three weeks to sort it out.

Cowboys Distance Themselves in NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys are an intriguing name to monitor in the power rankings, as they picked up their fifth-straight win Sunday, and it was arguably as big as last weeks. After knocking off the red-hot New Orleans Saints in Week 13, they welcomed the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who were just one game behind them in the division.

Dallas got the job done to move to 8-5 on the year and created a full two-game lead over the rest of the NFC East with three games left. Let's dive in and see where the Cowboys, among other teams, sit compared to the rest of the league currently. Click the next arrow to see this week's NFL power rankings heading into Week 15.