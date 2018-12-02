DraftKings NFL Picks & Optimal Lineups for Chargers vs. Steelers Showdown

As Week 13 of the NFL season rolls into Sunday Night Football, we're given a big AFC matchup between two teams jockeying for playoff position. While the Los Angeles Chargers (8-3) have their work cut out to catch the Kansas City Chiefs atop the division, the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1) are trying to hold the top spot.

The primetime game Sunday is crucial for both teams and the Chargers will also be without top running back Melvin Gordon due to a knee injury suffered in Week 12. Austin Ekeler and rookie Justin Jackson will likely handle the bulk of the heavy lifting and could be intriguing options.

With a good game on tap for the primetime slate, it means the fantasy football showdown games are once again solid. That's what I'll focus on here, and will provide some insight into ways to attack the fantasy landscape with single-game options for the Chargers vs. Steelers matchup.

Specifically, DraftKings is offering the always-popular showdown games, and I'll break down my favorite picks, captain plays and a few lineups. With the game having the potential to be a high-scoring one, there are quite a few ways to approach it from a fantasy standpoint, which is always a bonus in showdowns.

First, I'll break down the general rules of this format of game, top choices for the captain spot and then lineups for each of the specific game types offered. This will feature three different and unique lineups which are created for the style of game that you're playing.

The most popular one may be the optimal lineup, which is created with the thought process of building a fairly balanced lineup which also has a bit of risk mixed in. There will also be a 150-max option which has more risk and high upside, as those games require you to try to be unique in the construction of rosters. Last but not least is the single entry/cash lineup with less risk and a very balanced approach.

If you've never played a showdown before, take a look at the briefing on rules before we get into the fun:

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

The captain choices get the first look in the Chargers vs. Steelers matchup, and I'll provide my favorite options as well as a few inexpensive choices.