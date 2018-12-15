DraftKings NFL Picks & Optimal Lineups: Browns vs. Broncos Showdown

Following a wild finish to Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, NFL fans now get a nice Saturday gift. Instead of having to wait until Sunday to start the action back up, the schedule now offers up Saturday football, with two games on tap. We're going to take a look specifically at the late game of the two from a fantasy football perspective, one that features the Cleveland Browns against the Denver Broncos.

While the Browns (5-7-1) and Broncos (6-7) both need to get to work quickly to have a chance at making the 2018 NFL playoffs, the dream isn't dead just yet. Although Cleveland has more work to do than Denver, both teams are currently looking up at a four-way tie for the final AFC Wild Card spot featuring four 7-6 teams.

There are plenty of storylines in this game, and while the playoff picture takes center stage, it's a big opportunity for NFL fans to get to see the Browns' young duo as well. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb have impressed this season and really ramped their game up after Hue Jackson was fired. They'll be two focal points, and both are intriguing fantasy options this week.

And speaking of fantasy football, for many the attention will shift to daily games with season-long action winding down. Multiple sites offer single-game options for the Browns vs. Broncos matchup, and that's what I'll be focusing on today. With there being two games on Saturday, you can also use this as a way to get an idea on targets for building lineups in the slate including both matchups.

I'll specifically be looking at the DraftKings showdown slate on Saturday night, and will lay out my top picks and targets, as well as three different lineups. This includes an optimal lineup, one for 150-max games (higher upside) and single entry/cash option (safer).

DraftKings Showdown Rules & Captain Impact

With all DraftKings showdown games, you'll also choose a captain, which is a player with an increased price of 1.5-times their normal cost. Selecting who to use in this top spot involves a bit of strategy as well, but there are some good options on this slate. I'll offer top choices for captains and also offer a breakdown of the top plays there.

For those who haven't played a DraftKings showdown before, the idea is pretty straightforward, but it is different from a normal slate. In short, you'll choose six total players, made up of one captain and five flex players. The captain has the aforementioned increased price, but also comes with a 1.5x bonus as well.

Any position can be chosen as long as you remain under the salary cap, including both kickers and defenses. Finally, you can use as many players from each position as you want also. This means that if you'd prefer to roll out both Mayfield and Broncos quarterback Case Keenum, that's certainly an option (although it'll cost some salary cap).

The captains are where we'll start things out. Although there are some high-priced options on this slate, an argument can be made that targeting a few of the mid-range and value-priced names makes sense.

Following the captain break down for this DraftKings showdown slate, I'll construct the lineups and break each one down individually.