FanDuel NFL Picks & Optimal Lineups for Vikings vs. Seahawks Single Game

The Week 14 NFL action wraps up with a Monday Night Football matchup between two teams looking to solidify their playoff chances. The Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1) are on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) as both hope to hold their current Wild Card spots. Both teams would be in the postseason currently, but they have plenty of push from behind them in the standings.

As things stand, there are three teams sitting at 6-7 and three more with five wins trying to crash the playoff party. While the Seahawks currently sit as the No. 5 seed with the Vikings at No. 6, it makes Monday’s game even more crucial for both. As we’ve seen with big games throughout the season, they also come with solid single-game fantasy football options for players as well.

That certainly stands true in Week 14, and for this game, I’m going to provide my top picks and an optimal lineup for the FanDuel single-game matchup. For those who haven’t played this format before, the rules are fairly straightforward, but here’s a quick look at the general idea behind the game.

Select five players (one MVP) while staying in the $60,000 salary cap

MVP choice will receive 1.5-times the points as regular flex plays

Can use any position, including kickers and defenses

Can play two quarterbacks if you choose to

Let’s jump in by first breaking down the top MVP plays of the slate and then roll into the optimal lineup.

Top FanDuel MVP Picks for Vikings vs. Seahawks

The rules of captains are different between DraftKings and FanDuel, as you’ll find that there’s one huge difference on single-game slates. While the “captain” spot on DraftKings costs 1.5-times the price and receives a bonus, FanDuel’s “MVP” provides the same bonus but there’s no price increase.

In turn, you’ll want to play one of your favorite targets as the MVP on FanDuel, but it would be wise to try to differentiate your lineups a bit with that player. If it’s projected that one name will carry heavy ownership and be a favorite for the spot, going to a high-upside player instead could make sense.

Below I’ve listed my favorite MVP targets, starting with the highest level of interest:

Russell Wilson ($16,500)

Stefon Diggs ($14,000)

Adam Thielen ($14,500)

Dalvin Cook ($12,000)

This is an interesting single-game slate considering there are a variety of ways to go with the wide receivers on both sides. That especially stands true if Doug Baldwin is ruled out, but even if he plays I think there’s a chance we see him receive limited snaps due to a groin injury.

Along with that, the Vikings secondary is dealing with injuries of their own. Cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) is out and while Xavier Rhodes will play, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury. Although I don’t think attacking Rhodes is the smartest play, I’m not overly concerned about using Seahawks wide receivers on this slate.

FanDuel Optimal Lineup

MVP: Russell Wilson ($16,500)

Stefon Diggs ($14,000)

Dalvin Cook ($12,000)

Sebastian Janikowski ($9,000)

Aldrick Robinson ($6,500)

The thought process on building this lineup came down to try to figure a way to get creative while also hitting on a few potential lower-owned spots. One thing immediately worth noting is that while Russell Wilson will be popular, I think Adam Thielen’s $14,500 price tag will lead to most players making him the MVP.

Going to Wilson provides us with a spot that could prove to be somewhat different, even if the bulk of players use him in the flex. Pairing the injury concerns in the Vikings secondary with the fact that the Seahawks quarterback offers a safe floor (thanks to rushing and overall volume), I’m high on him tonight. He has 45 rushing attempts for 245 yards on the season and the Vikings have shown the ability to give up production on the ground to quarterbacks.

Before getting to a few of the other big names, one who jumps out is Aldrick Robinson. After he received nine targets last game, there’s a good chance he’ll garnish some ownership. But while many view Robinson as a dart throw, it’s an interesting situation. Last week, the wideout played 70 percent of Minnesota’s offensive snaps, per Football Outsiders. That came with both Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs playing as well.

Considering the Seahawks will do their best to lock down on both of those players, Robinson, who has a strong rapport with Kirk Cousins, could be funneled targets.

Speaking of Diggs, I’m incredibly high on his upside this week. After a quiet game last week and some time to get healthy, he draws a Seahawks secondary who struggles with outside receivers. On the season as a whole, Seattle has allowed 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns to the position, so I think we see the Vikings receiver potentially post the highest score after Wilson.

Before we get into the top running back, I need to mention Sebastian Janikowski. First, I think the Seahawks find themselves on Minnesota’s end frequently, which leads to plenty of attempts for the massive leg of Janikowski. And in a very random stat, the Vikings have allowed the second-most field goal attempts on the season. I wouldn’t go wild with Seattle’s kicker based only off, but it’s interesting.

Also, using Janikowski at $9,000, when he actually has a decent upside and very solid floor will be unique to other lineups.

Dalvin Cook will be one of my highest-owned players, as this is a great spot for him. Seattle has allowed 1,047 rushing yards on 224 carries for eight touchdowns to opposing running backs, but Cook’s potential as a pass-catcher is key here. The Seahawks have also allowed 77 receptions for 747 receiving yards and four additional touchdowns to the position.

He’s coming off a game in which he caught 8-of-10 targets, and although it was for just 22 yards, Cook is going to be heavily involved once again for the Vikings.

