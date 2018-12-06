Ice Cube on Lamar Odom Joining The BIG3: ‘Get Healthy & Get to the Combine’

Lamar Odom is currently in the midst of making his way back to the professional hardwood after being retired from the NBA since . There’s been recent photos and video of the ball-handling forward working out intensely with a group of trainers floating around the internet. Now, hip-hop icon and BIG3-CEO, Ice Cube, is sharing his thoughts on whether LO could find himself on the roster of one his BIG3 organizations with good folks of TMZ Sports.

Ice Cubes Opens Up About Lamar Odom’s Chances of Joining the BIG3

Look forward to seeing @RealLamarOdom at the #BIG3Season3 combine!#Repost @RealLamarOdom “I’ve been working in the Lab! Excited to play in the BIG3 next year and give my fans a show! #LO7“ pic.twitter.com/r0d9oRjBZV — BIG3 (@thebig3) November 30, 2018

Last week, the BIG3 took to their Twitter account to reveal a short portion of one of Lamar Odom’s recent in-gym workout session. In the clip, the former NBA Rookie of the Year can be seen working on footwork, his shot selection, and weight training regimen. With the general consensus being that Lamar Odom might make the jump to the newly developed league, TMZ Sports reporters caught up with the front of Westside Connection who had this to say about Lamar joining the BIG3,

“I’m hoping for him. I’m rooting for him.”

When asked if the BIG3 could redeem the 6’10 forward and if he could possibly make a roster, Ice Cube replied

“Yeah. He’s still gotta try out like everybody else. I’m rooting for him. Get healthy, get in shape, and get to the combine. Everybody looks good in an empty gym. You’ve got to put some defense on ’em.”

With the likes of Allen Iverson, Metta World Peace, Cuttino Mobley, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis and more participating in last year’s BIG3 Combine and getting picked up by their selected squads, Lamar Odom should have a decent chance of making some team’s roster, despite the stiff competition. However, after all of his health scares, does the two-time NBA Champion have it what it takes to play at a professional level again?

Could Lamar Odom Make a Basketball Comeback?

During his 14-year NBA career, Lamar Odom averaged a total of 13.3 points per game on 43.6% shooting from the field, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. LO is one of the most gifted left-handed basketball players of all-time with a freakishly unique set of skills for a near seven-footer that is just now beginning to become normalized in this current generation of NBA players.

Earlier this year, Lamar announced that he would be making his way to China to play professional basketball. This might not have come to fruition as of yet but, his hopes of making a BIG3 roster are definitely shaping up if he continues to work hard, be aware of health, and maintain decent conditioning practices.

The sky’s the limit for Lamar in our eyes and the entire basketball community is rooting for him.

