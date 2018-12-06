WATCH: Paul George Scores 47 Points & Game-Winning Three Against the Brooklyn Nets

The (16-7) Oklahoma City Thunder have not been in the limelight this season thus far in the stacked Western Conference. Fortunately, it doesn’t matter what team Russell Westbrook is on, playoff contention is in the foresight of his team. However, when your sidekick is Paul George, the possibilities could potentially be endless.

Tonight, the OKC Thunder took their talents to Barclay’s Center in New York to take on the (8-18) Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the head-to-head matchup, the Nets held their own led by Allen Crabbe‘s 22 points and Joe Harris who notched 19 points of his own but, the Brooklyn-based ball club could not find a solution for Paul George.

In the fourth quarter alone Paul George notched 25 points including a game-winning three-pointer with only four seconds left in regulation. George filled up the stat sheet with a total of 47 points on 15-27 shooting from the field while snatching down 15 rebounds, and dishing four assists in a total of 37 minutes of game time.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder currently on a three-game win streak and sitting at the third place in the Western Conference division, more basketball enthusiasts should arguably shift their attention over to the slept-on franchise. With that said, do you believe the Thunder will have the firepower to upset one of the more popular franchises in the Western Conference come playoff time this fall? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

