Janira Kremits & Billie Jo Powers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Janira Kremits and Billie Jo Powers are the first ladies of American boxing having appeared at every major fight in recent years. Sponsored by Tecate, the pair have been at ringside for fights featuring Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. They will be back for the Canelo Alvarez Vs. Rocky Fielding fight at Madison Square Garden on December 15.

The pair told Heavy.com that the main difference between promoting fights in New York City compared to Las Vegas. Kremits says, “It’s colder here. A lot lot colder.” She went on to describe boxing fans as loyal, knowing that despite Canelo’s base being in the western United States, Kremits tells Heavy that he will still bring a loyal passionate following to New York City. During the interview, the pair said that Canelo was “their man” and that if he were to face Floyd Mayweather, the Mexican fighter would come out on top. Though, considering they both share Tecate as a sponsor, they did admit that they were biased.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Powers & Kremits Don’t Feel that Being a Ring Girl is Outdated

Both Powers and Kremits got into being ring girls through modeling and through being fans of boxing. Kremits says the two went “hand in hand” for her and says that the pair “love what they do.” When asked if she felt that being a ring girl is old-fashioned, Powers says they “bring a fun factor to the fight, we love interacting with the fans, that’s such a great part of boxing, the fans. It’s kind of nice that we can interact.” The pair said that their outfits have changed to be more elegant over the years and they’re eager to get out there and show the world that they’re not just pretty faces.

2. Kremits Was the Subject of a 2017 BBC News Feature

BBC News ran a feature on Kremits’ life as a ring girl in August 2017. The piece followed Kremits in the lead-up to Conor McGregor’s bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017. She told the network that she was based in Las Vegas and made her debut as a ring girl in 2015 for the famous Mayweather v Pacquiao fight. When asked about the stresses of her role, Kremits told the BBC, “You have to be perfect at all times if I’m caught not smiling…oh God, I can’t wait to see the memes. I practice my smile sometimes at home.” Kremits went on to refer for Floyd Mayweather as “awesome” during the same interview. She adds, “I don’t care what anybody says out there ok, he’s a nice guy, he takes care of his people and that’s all I have to say. He’s not 49-0 for nothing.”

3. Powers Is a Former Miss Swimsuit USA International

According to her official website, Powers is a multi-decorated model. Her achievements include Miss Swimsuit USA International, first runner-up Miss Pennsylvania USA and at the same pageant, she won the Miss Photogenic award. In addition, she has been featured in Sports Illustrated and on Fox Sports, not to mention music videos and commercials for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Her bio concludes by saying that Powers is “representing beauty from the inside out.”

In July 2010, Powers’ modeling career was the subject in a feature in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Live. The piece described a hectic travel schedule that was across the country and international. When talking about getting her start, Powers told the newspaper, “It all began as a fluke thing. I became involved in a modeling competition with Model America at the Pittsburgh Sport and Fitness Expo when I was 18. I won the Model America competition, and this set the stage for pursuing my modeling career. The further I went and the more success I found, the more I thought, ‘Maybe I could do this.'”

4. Ring Girls Go All the Way Back to 1965

The first ring girl was pictured in a 1965 edition of Ring Magazine. That appears to be the first recorded use of the practice. The fight in question took place in Las Vegas. In 2015 when former UFC star Ronda Rousey suggested that female MMA fighters were paid less than ring girls, Arianny Celeste, a model for the promotion fired back saying, “I think people don’t realize how much work it is to be a model. Trying being like a live mannequin and having clients put you in a million different outfits… It’s not as easy as it looks… Not a lot of people would know that unless they were in my shoes.” Celeste also called Rousey a “big bully” in the same interview.

5. In the Build-Up to Canelo v Fielding, Alvarez Has Accused Long-Term Rival Floyd Mayweather of ‘Diminishing’ Boxing

Canelo told the media prior to the Fielding fight of his belief that Floyd Mayweather has “diminished” boxing with his various other fights. In August 2017, Mayweather fought UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing-rules match in Las Vegas. Mayweather won by decision. Later in December 2018, Mayweather announced that he will fight Tenshin Nasukawa, an undefeated kickboxing champion from Japan, in a three-round exhibition fight.

Canelo went on to say that he wants a rematch with Mayweather. Canelo lost to Mayweather in September 2013 by decision. Regardless of Mayweather’s retirement, Canelo wants a rematch. He told the media, “For a long time, since the first loss I had against him, they always ask me [about a second fight with Mayweather], and there’s the thorn in there. I would love to have an opportunity for revenge and be able to show other things at this point in my career. I think with more experience, it would be very different.”

Miguel Cotto told Heavy.com that you have to respect Mayweather because every decision he makes is economical, and “you have to respect that.”

