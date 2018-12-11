Jimmy Butler’s Timberwolves Comments Cite One Hard Part of Trade

When Jimmy Butler was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Philadelphia 76ers, it had to be a sigh of relief for him. After all, the drama surrounding his potential trade had lingered for a long time, and he was finally set for a new start. But throughout the process of asking for a trade and having to still play with the team, Butler didn’t provide much insight.

That is until he joined his current Sixers teammate on The Ringer’s The JJ Redick Podcast. Butler spoke on a wide range of topics relating to the trade, but one thing that stood out was a comment he made about his old team. Specifically, the hardest part for him when it came to leaving the Timberwolves.

After Redick asked Butler about the timing of the trade request, the newest member of the Sixers revealed that everyone knew he wanted to be traded prior to training camp. And then came the topic of Tom Thibodeau, per The Ringer.

Butler: Yes. Now, you have to look at it this way: I think everybody knows who I absolutely love and respect out of everybody in that organization, that person would be— Redick: [Tom Thibodeau]. Butler: Thibs, no doubt. So do you think that I just waited and just was like, “You know what, Thibs? Here’s the hammer. Boom. Let me go.” No. But do you think Thibs wanted to hear that? Redick: No. Butler: Exactly my point. So, that was the disconnect. That was one of the hardest things I had to do. I’m not gonna lie to you. To tell my guy, to tell Thibs, like, “Hey, this ain’t it.”

History Between Butler and Thibodeau

It’s apparent Butler and Thibodeau have a strong relationship dating back to their days with the Chicago Bulls. Thibodeau was the team’s head coach from 2010-11 to 2014-15, meaning Butler was drafted by the Bulls during the coach’s second season. Although Butler didn’t really come into his own until some point during the 2013-14 season, they still had plenty of success together.

Over the four-year stretch, Chicago made the playoffs in each season. Throughout that span, the team went 50-16 in that first (shortened) season while winning at least 45 games in the other three. The duo also was together for 35 playoff games, posting a 14-21 record.

Although Butler surely misses Thibodeau, he does seem to be happy with his new team in Philly so far.

