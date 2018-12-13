Justin Jackson Fantasy Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Chargers RB’s Week 15 Outlook

The Los Angeles Chargers may be without their star running back for a crucial Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With the two teams set to meet on Thursday Night Football in a game with major playoff implications, Melvin Gordon’s status remains up in the air. Along with that, backup running back Austin Ekeler has already been ruled out for the game.

After it was revealed that Gordon was listed as questionable, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it will be “challenging” for him to play.

Chargers initially were told the knee injury that Melvin Gordon suffered Nov. 25 was a 2-4 week injury. It’s now 18 days, and while the Chargers won’t make a final determination on Gordon until pregame warmups, it will be challenging for him to play tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2018

With Gordon potentially out, this would set Justin Jackson up in an elite fantasy spot. The Chargers would turn the bulk of the workload over to the rookie out of Northwestern with Detrez Newsome mixing in as well. Both players could have some value in this game, but Jackson is certainly the name to target.

Let’s break down the fantasy football start-sit debate for Jackson ahead of Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

Matchup and Outlook for Justin Jackson

Obviously, this decision comes entirely down to whether Gordon is ruled out. I’d watch the updates until the final decision is made roughly 90 minutes before kickoff and be sure to have a backup plan if Gordon plays. With that said, this is a big opportunity for Jackson and he should see a high volume of touches both on the ground and through the air.

The matchup is excellent on paper as well, considering the Chiefs have allowed 1,440 rushing yards on 281 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns to opposing running backs. Along with that, they’ve also given up 85 receptions for 831 yards and six receiving touchdowns while allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to the position (per ESPN).

Prior to last week in which Jackson was largely held in check against the Cincinnati Bengals, he looked impressive in the weeks prior. The 2018 seventh-round pick had totaled 15 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown heading into Week 14 but was bottled up for 12 yards on seven carries on Sunday.

Should You Start or Sit Justin Jackson?

Assuming Gordon doesn’t suit up for this game, it’d be tough to leave Jackson on the bench in most fantasy leagues. Although there’s a good chance most fantasy players will have multiple options if they grabbed the Chargers running back off waivers, his matchup with the Chiefs is elite. Even more importantly, the workload makes his upside high enough to warrant using him over quite a few other names.

If you have Gordon as a normal starter and added Jackson as a backup, then the decision in that spot is an easy one. But if deciding how to approach the rookie back otherwise, it’ll ultimately come down to your other options. If it’s even close, though, Jackson should get the nod as a fantasy start in almost all formats for Week 15.

I’d be comfortable using him as a RB2/flex in 12-team leagues or larger, and a flex option in 10-team leagues.

