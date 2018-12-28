Kawhi Leonard Might Choose Clippers Instead Of Lakers Says Analyst

Kawhi Leonard is living his best life, currently.



At 26-10, his Raptors are in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, he signed a signature shoe deal with New Balance and Leonard is averaging 26.9 points per game; tied for fifth place with the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard.

As the accolades are pouring in for the NBA Champion and one-time NBA Finals MVP as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, this summer, he’ll make a tough decision.

*Drum roll please*

Will Kawhi Leonard remain with the Toronto Raptors or go elsewhere?

“Kawhi Leonard might want to go to the Clippers instead of the Lakers,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Ironically, the Clippers and the Lakers play against each other Friday night at Staples Center. With LeBron James slated to miss a few games for the Los Angeles Lakers after sustaining a groin injury on Christmas day, many will be watching the Lakers to see how they will maintain in James’ absence.

Sitting at 20-14, the Clippers are currently in fifth place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings and are benefitting from the core of Tobias Harris, Lou Williams, Danilo Gallinari, Montrezl Harrell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Could Leonard stay with the Raptors? Sheridan believes that a few things would need to happen.

“Kawhi might get comfortable in Toronto and say I like it here,” he told me on Scoop B Radio.

Just last night the Toronto Raptor posted an impressive 30 points, eight rebound, two assists and two steal outing in the Raptors’ 106-104 win over the Miami Heat.

What’s his secret? The free throw line!

According to CBS Sports Fantasy Basketball, Leonard has cashed in on the freebies even more than usual the last two games.

Per CBS:

Over that span, he’s made 23 trips to the line, knocking down 21 of those attempts. Along with the elite production from the charity stripe, Leonard is shooting with his usual efficiency from the field and three-point land to complement his strong counting-stats contributions, giving him one of the more well-rounded fantasy portfolios in the league.

Ultimately, Sheridan believes that wherever Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis ends up could dictate Leonard’s moves.

“Or he may want to come to New York,” Sheridan said of Leonard.