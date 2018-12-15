Kevin Knox, Allonzo Trier, Knicks Duo Is ‘Going To Be Good’ Says Team Captain

Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox are both living their best lives as Knicks rookies.

Kevin Knox finding his groove. Finishes the half with 17 points on 7-10 FG and 3-4 from 3 point range. pic.twitter.com/KZmRJbG48z — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) December 15, 2018

Trier, an undrafted rookie out of the University of Arizona, this summer, signed a two year, $7 million deal with the orange and blue.

Trier signed a two-way contract with both the New York Knicks and the Knicks’ NBA G League G-League affiliate, Westchester Knicks.

“‘Zo has been constant force for us,” Knicks co-captain, Lance Thomas told me.

“You know, playing with a chip on his shoulder ever since he had an opportunity.”

That he did!

In his NBA debut against the Atlanta Hawks, Trier posted15 points on 5 of 9 shooting and hauled in 4 rebounds and 2 blocks, off the bench in the Knicks’ 126–107 win.

He took it to another level in November, against the New Orleans Pelicans when he posted a career-high 25 points in the Knicks 113-109 win over the Pels.

Kevin Knox has become a scoring machine for the Knicks.

At halftime of Friday night’s gave against the Charlotte Hornets, Knox had 17 points on 7/10 shooting.

HALFTIME on #NBA League Pass: #NewYorkForever 53#Hornets30 72 Kevin Knox: 17 PTS (7/10 FG)

Kemba Walker: 13 PTS, 4 AST

Nicolas Batum: 12 PTS, 3 REB pic.twitter.com/beLXNBPLpc — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2018

“If they keep that up, those boys are going to be good,” said Lance Thomas.