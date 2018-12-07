Luis Valbuena & Jose Castillo: Baseball Players Dead in Venezuela Car Crash

Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were killed in a car accident in Venezuela, per a breaking report by reporter Marcos Grunfeld late Thursday evening.
Castillo, was 37 years old at the time of his death. Valbuena was also a native Venezuelan who had played for the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Angels, respectively. He was a free agent at the time of his death. He was 33 years old.
The news of the death of Castillo and Valbuena was confirmed by BeisbolPlay’s Twitter account, which confirmed that Castillo and Valbuena died in a car accident, and that Carlos Rivero, another baseball player, survived the accident.
The death was further confirmed by the following journalists: Andriw Sanchez Ruiz, Fabian Ardaya, Efrain Zavarce.
Here’s what you need to know:
Valbuena, Castillo, & Riveros Were Being Driven by Riveros’ Driver at the Time of the Accident, According to an Early Report
An early report by BeisbolPlay cites Riveros’ driver as being behind the wheel at the time of the accident. Though Riveros’ is not cited as being one of the fatalities, his condition is currently unclear.