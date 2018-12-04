Markelle Fultz Update: Out Indefinitely with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

It was confirmed today that oft-scrutinized second-year player Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely with and injury. The injury has been revealed as being Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, an ailment that affects nerves between the neck and shoulder that severely affects a person’s range of motion and functional movement.

Sources: 76ers‘ Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely with thoracic outlet syndrome, starting physical therapy immediately. Likely weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 4, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was among the very first to break the news, and says that the injury is treatable by physical therapy.

Sixers are ‘Optimistic’ that Fultz Could be Back Within 3-6 Weeks

In spite of trade rumors (and rumors insisting he has no trade value at all) abounding since the beginning Fultz’ confusing and tumultuous sophomore season, the fact is that Fultz is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team has been reportedly worried about the well-being of the young player, according, again, to Wojnarowski, and his whacked-out shot and mental state has been a sort of sad fascination for fans of the league all season long.

The report, however, insists optimism from the Sixers that Fultz will be able to return within three to six weeks. Whether or not he’ll play with this team after that point–or even be on the team–is the elephant in the room.

This post will be updated as the story develops.