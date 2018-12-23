Marlon Mack Fantasy Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Should You Use Colts RB in Week 16?

Shortly after Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack had shredded the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 139 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, it meant a few things. The first is that if you were a fantasy football player who had Mack (possibly on your bench), you were probably dealing with all types of emotions. But more importantly, if still alive in fantasy leagues, Mack should have your attention in Week 16.

Even if you’re just playing daily fantasy football, there’s a real reason to consider Mack as a legitimate option for the homestretch of the season, or at least this week. With the Colts’ playoff push fully on after the impressive 23-0 win against the Cowboys, Mack will be a big part of their success in the final two weeks.

Although the Colts need some help to make the postseason, as they’re behind in a tiebreaker with the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 6 seed in the AFC, they’re playing great currently. We’re going to break down the fantasy outlook for Mack in Week 16 and 17 and evaluate how to approach him moving forward.

Marlon Mack’s Recent Play

While the dominant performance against the Cowboys was another level of impressive for the 22-year-old, it’s not the first time he’s flashed this type of upside. Earlier in the season, Mack posted stat lines of 126 yards and two total touchdowns along with 132 yards and two scores in back-to-back weeks. These showings came against the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders, while he averaged 5.3 yards per carry or better in each.

But heading into the Cowboys game, Mack had totaled 60 yards on 22 carries in the two games prior, scoring once to salvage is fantasy football stat line a bit. There’s no question that the Colts new lead running back has game-changing potential, but the question becomes whether he can do it on a consistent basis and more specifically, in the final two games of the year.

Marlon Mack’s Week 16 & 17 Fantasy Outlook

While many fantasy leagues wrap up in Week 16, some do go one week further to finish out the year in Week 17. And unfortunately for those who play in leagues which go to the final game of the NFL season, there’s some not-so-great news.

For starters, Mack is in an excellent spot against the New York Giants in Week 16. The Colts draw a team who has allowed 1,480 rushing yards and 78 receptions for 658 receiving yards with 18 total touchdowns to running backs. Simply put, the matchup this week for Mack is an elite one, and he could be in store for another double-digit touchdown showing.

But in Week 17, things look very different. Indianapolis finishes out their season with a game against the Tennessee Titans, who are also battling for a playoff spot. The Titans boast one of the NFL’s best run defenses, allowing 1,267 rushing yards, but just 359 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. It may be tough sledding for Mack in that game, but if the Colts’ playoff chances are on the lines, starting him may be worth the risk.

At the very least, Mack gives you an exceptional option this weekend and can be started with confidence across the board.

READ NEXT: James Conner Fantasy: Latest on Injury & Status of Steelers RB

