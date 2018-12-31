Bengals Fans Plead for Hue Jackson Not to Replace Fired Marvin Lewis

The Cincinnati Bengals opted to part ways with longtime head coach Marvin Lewis on the day known as “Black Monday” in the NFL. This, of course, is the Monday after the final day of the NFL regular season and results in a large number of firings and coaching changes. Cincinnati’s decision to make this move isn’t overly surprising, but it also comes with a bit of fear from many Bengals fans.

But for other general fans of the NFL, they’re waiting and watching to see how the situation plays out.

The reason for this is due to the Bengals hiring former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson as an assistant after he was relieved of his duties earlier this year. Now, many believe Jackson could be in line to become the team’s next head coach, and not surprisingly, a large number of fans are very against it.

We’ll start with the Bengals fans, who are essentially pleading with the team not to make Jackson the replacement for Lewis.

Bengals Fans Just Don’t Want Hue Jackson as New Coach

Please please please PLEASE do not hire Hue Jackson as the next Bengals head coach. pic.twitter.com/UFQUl2KhW6 — ⚾️Ray⚾️ (@RedsfanRay) December 31, 2018

Don’t hire Vance Joseph, for the love of everything that is holy do not hire Hue Jackson, don’t hire some recycled HC that didn’t do well somewhere else. Go out and actually find a Head Coach @Bengals — Nick (@FumblinBumblin) December 31, 2018

DO NOT hire Hue Jackson or any other assistants. Clean out that coaching staff, fumigate the offices & bring someone in who has a modern approach, who knows not to quit coaching with 2 minutes left in the first half & doesn't treat the locker room like a halfway house. #Bengals — Adam Wire (@AdamAPWire) December 31, 2018

Waiting for the official @bengals press announcement like “Not Hue Jackson! Not Hue Jackson!” pic.twitter.com/3ULezl5HHF — Emily 👯‍♀️ (@Ms_Emily_5678) December 31, 2018

It'll be a real troll job by Mike Brown if he hires Hue Jackson while all of us are real excited about Marvin finally being out #Bengals #WhoDey — Jake Johnson (@Jake2J1Buckeye) December 31, 2018

Other NFL Fans? They’re Laughing at the Idea

When you hear the #Bengals fired Marvin Lewis, but then realize Hue Jackson might be the next head coach… #FIREMARVINLEWIS #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/pfQgsRKaFu — Cecil J. Walker III (@sasslethe3rd) December 31, 2018

Bengals fans when they're finally free of Marvin Lewis, only for Hue Jackson to take his place pic.twitter.com/RAojeXPzUw — ✭Boss Universal✭ (@JesseGladsaget) December 31, 2018

Lol the looks on Bengals fans faces when they hire Hue Jackson will be hilarious — El-Hadj 🇲🇷 (@Elhadj__) December 31, 2018

Bengals fans learning that Hue Jackson will be their new HC: pic.twitter.com/RH9n0J5wBP — Robert Parsons (@PuppetAnalingus) December 31, 2018

I’m not gonna lie, there’s a part of me that’s hoping the @bengals make Hue Jackson their next head coach. #BROWNS pic.twitter.com/cTtP4WDGhD — Matthew Smith (@SMITDAWG79) December 31, 2018

Hue Jackson’s Previous Head Coaching History

The recent stretch of Jackson’s coaching career with the Browns is one that’s hard to overlook, and there’s not much outside of that to go off. While Jackson has proven to be a fine coordinator, his coaching record leaves a lot to be desired.

Over the span of four years as a head coach at the NFL level, he’s posted an 11-44-1 record and that comes with an 8-8 record during his lone season with the Oakland Raiders. In the 40 games over less than three years with the Browns, Jackson posted a 3-36-1 record while making many questionable decisions.

During Jackson’s tenure with the Bengals, he opted to keep rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield on the bench until an injury to Tyrod Taylor in Week 3 forced the coaching staff to put him in. Mayfield proceeded to lead the Browns to their first win in 635 days and held the starting job moving forward while looking impressive in the process.

Even beyond that, many took issue with the fact that explosive rookie running back Nick Chubb was underutilized massively through the team’s first six games. Just prior to Jackson’s firing, the team traded Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars, finally giving Chubb an opportunity for additional work. He responded by finishing the year with 996 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, the bulk of which came after the coaching change was made.

