Bengals Fans Plead for Hue Jackson Not to Replace Fired Marvin Lewis

The Cincinnati Bengals opted to part ways with longtime head coach Marvin Lewis on the day known as “Black Monday” in the NFL. This, of course, is the Monday after the final day of the NFL regular season and results in a large number of firings and coaching changes. Cincinnati’s decision to make this move isn’t overly surprising, but it also comes with a bit of fear from many Bengals fans.
But for other general fans of the NFL, they’re waiting and watching to see how the situation plays out.
The reason for this is due to the Bengals hiring former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson as an assistant after he was relieved of his duties earlier this year. Now, many believe Jackson could be in line to become the team’s next head coach, and not surprisingly, a large number of fans are very against it.
We’ll start with the Bengals fans, who are essentially pleading with the team not to make Jackson the replacement for Lewis.
Bengals Fans Just Don’t Want Hue Jackson as New Coach
Other NFL Fans? They’re Laughing at the Idea
Hue Jackson’s Previous Head Coaching History
The recent stretch of Jackson’s coaching career with the Browns is one that’s hard to overlook, and there’s not much outside of that to go off. While Jackson has proven to be a fine coordinator, his coaching record leaves a lot to be desired.
Over the span of four years as a head coach at the NFL level, he’s posted an 11-44-1 record and that comes with an 8-8 record during his lone season with the Oakland Raiders. In the 40 games over less than three years with the Browns, Jackson posted a 3-36-1 record while making many questionable decisions.
During Jackson’s tenure with the Bengals, he opted to keep rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield on the bench until an injury to Tyrod Taylor in Week 3 forced the coaching staff to put him in. Mayfield proceeded to lead the Browns to their first win in 635 days and held the starting job moving forward while looking impressive in the process.
Even beyond that, many took issue with the fact that explosive rookie running back Nick Chubb was underutilized massively through the team’s first six games. Just prior to Jackson’s firing, the team traded Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars, finally giving Chubb an opportunity for additional work. He responded by finishing the year with 996 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, the bulk of which came after the coaching change was made.
1 Comment
Rooney rule….they’ll hire him!
Just another reason the nfl sucks.