WATCH: UCF’s McKenzie Milton Posts Message Ahead of Memphis Game

It was a scary scene when UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome leg injury against South Florida in the team’s last game. The moment left the entire stadium in silence and led to an outpouring of support for the young signal-caller shortly after. While he’s now in the process of recovering from the injury, the team is set to play in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday.

As ESPN’s Maria Taylor showed, Milton, already dressed for Christmas, had a strong message for the fans. The young quarterback thanked everyone for the massive amount of support and well wishes that have come his way.

. @UCF_Football McKenzie Milton’s message to his fans and supporters…our thoughts and prayers are with you!! #10Ohana pic.twitter.com/QbeBKVB8Nw — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) December 1, 2018

The entire situation was a scary one, so it’s good to see him sounding positive and sending some love to the fans. As ESPN’s Andrea Adelson revealed shortly after, Milton’s father revealed the quarterback underwent surgery to repair his knee and other “internal issues.”

Coach Josh Heupel had no specific update on Milton’s condition after the game, only saying the quarterback was in the hospital with a “traumatic” injury. Milton underwent surgery Friday to repair his knee and other “internal issues,” according to his father, Mark.

McKenzie Milton Will Not Attend Game vs. Memphis

Although the star quarterback surely would love to be in attendance when No. 8 ranked UCF takes on Memphis for the conference title, that won’t be the case. Milton’s mother revealed that information on Twitter shortly after the surgery, citing that the doctors and trainers advised against it.

“I am very positive he won’t make the game Dr’s and Trainers advice to Riskey. First thing he asked .. my son the gamer !Maybe the Face Time idea would be ok if he is up for it I will ask him today. He has a lot more recovery ahead,” Teresa Milton noted on Twitter.

While Milton will not be at the game, there was some good news that came to light earlier in the week. As ESPN’s Andrea Adelson reported, the quarterback told a teammate he was able to take steps for the first time since the injury this past weekend.

Milton’s Impressive Recent Seasons With UCF

Milton has continued to play at a high level over the past two years, and over UCF’s first 10 games of this season prior to the injury, he threw for 2,577 yards with 24 touchdowns. The signal-caller also did an excellent job avoiding turnovers, tossing just five interceptions. He rushed for 307 yards and nine additional scores on the ground for good measure.

His 2017 campaign was exceptional and helped bring him into the national spotlight. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes that season for 4,037 yards, 37 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. His ability as a dual-threat quarterback was on full display, as he also added 613 rushing yards and eight more scores as a runner.

