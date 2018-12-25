Christmas Day Football Schedule: No NFL or CFB Games Today

There are no football games played on Christmas Day, so fans will have to turn to the NBA for the holiday. All of this week’s NFL games will be played on Sunday, December 30 which means no Thursday Night Football games as well. The good news is there are three college football bowl games played on Wednesday, December 26.
Boise State takes on Boston College at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN in the first game on the December 26th slate. Minnesota squares off with Georgia Tech at 5:30 p.m. Eastern. Cal battles TCU at 9 p.m. Eastern for the final game of the day.
The entire NFL Week 17 schedule takes place on Sunday as the NFL playoff matchups will be finalized. Heading into the final week of play, nine of the 12 playoff spots have been claimed leaving three positions up for grabs. The Colts take on the Titans with the winning team punching their ticket to the playoffs.
The Colts needed a late comeback against the Giants in Week 16. The Indy Star reported that Andrew Luck delivered a fiery halftime speech that helped spark the team in the second half.
It was in that locker room, playoff hopes teetering, second-half kick beckoning, where Luck shouted, “It’s all right in front of us!” He told his teammates to play together and to stay together. Told them they’d win this game if they stopped getting in their own way.
Here’s a look at the upcoming college football and NFL schedule.
College Football TV Schedule: Wednesday, December 26
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)/TV
|Wednesday, December 26
|First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State
|1:30 p.m. ESPN
|Wednesday, December 26
|Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
|5:15 p.m. ESPN
|Wednesday, December 26
|Cheez-It Bowl: Cal vs. TCU
|9 p.m. ESPN
NFL TV Schedule: Week 17
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)/TV
|Sunday, December 30
|Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
|1 p.m. CBS
|Sunday, December 30
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Bucs
|1 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, December 30
|Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
|1 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, December 30
|Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
|1 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, December 30
|New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
|1 p.m. CBS
|Sunday, December 30
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
|1 p.m. CBS
|Sunday, December 30
|Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
|1 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, December 30
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins
|4:25 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, December 30
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m. CBS
|Sunday, December 30
|Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 p.m. CBS
|Sunday, December 30
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, December 30
|Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
|4:25 p.m. CBS
|Sunday, December 30
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, December 30
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:25 p.m. CBS
|Sunday, December 30
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, December 30
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
|8:20 p.m. NBC