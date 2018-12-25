Christmas Day Football Schedule: No NFL or CFB Games Today

Christmas Day Football Schedule: No NFL or CFB Games Today

Getty There are no NFL games on Christmas Day.

There are no football games played on Christmas Day, so fans will have to turn to the NBA for the holiday. All of this week’s NFL games will be played on Sunday, December 30 which means no Thursday Night Football games as well. The good news is there are three college football bowl games played on Wednesday, December 26.

Boise State takes on Boston College at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN in the first game on the December 26th slate. Minnesota squares off with Georgia Tech at 5:30 p.m. Eastern. Cal battles TCU at 9 p.m. Eastern for the final game of the day.

The entire NFL Week 17 schedule takes place on Sunday as the NFL playoff matchups will be finalized. Heading into the final week of play, nine of the 12 playoff spots have been claimed leaving three positions up for grabs. The Colts take on the Titans with the winning team punching their ticket to the playoffs.

The Colts needed a late comeback against the Giants in Week 16. The Indy Star reported that Andrew Luck delivered a fiery halftime speech that helped spark the team in the second half.

It was in that locker room, playoff hopes teetering, second-half kick beckoning, where Luck shouted, “It’s all right in front of us!” He told his teammates to play together and to stay together. Told them they’d win this game if they stopped getting in their own way.

Here’s a look at the upcoming college football and NFL schedule.

College Football TV Schedule: Wednesday, December 26

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV
Wednesday, December 26 First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday, December 26 Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday, December 26 Cheez-It Bowl: Cal vs. TCU 9 p.m. ESPN

NFL TV Schedule: Week 17

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV
Sunday, December 30 Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS
Sunday, December 30 Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Bucs 1 p.m. Fox
Sunday, December 30 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. Fox
Sunday, December 30 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. Fox
Sunday, December 30 New York Jets vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
Sunday, December 30 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS
Sunday, December 30 Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. Fox
Sunday, December 30 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins 4:25 p.m. Fox
Sunday, December 30 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
Sunday, December 30 Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS
Sunday, December 30 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox
Sunday, December 30 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS
Sunday, December 30 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox
Sunday, December 30 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS
Sunday, December 30 Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox
Sunday, December 30 Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans 8:20 p.m. NBC

 

